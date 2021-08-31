Beam Team Games and North Beach Games Announce Stranded Deep for Nintendo Switch

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beam Team Games, the independent developer and publisher of Stranded Deep for PC, Xbox and Playstation®, is announcing Stranded Deep for Nintendo Switch in partnership with North Beach Games.

Over 20 Million players have downloaded Stranded Deep to date, and Beam Team is excited for players to test their survival skills in the open world adventure on the Nintendo Switch for the first time.

In Stranded Deep, players take on the role of a plane crash survivor in the Pacific Ocean. Players must explore exotic underwater and island environments to hunt for supplies and craft the tools, weapons and shelters they’ll need to stay alive. Players will experience dangerous encounters against sharks, giant squid and other sea creatures. They will need to defend against attacks on land from wild boar, snakes and other native threats. Hunger, thirst and exposure will work against them as they brave the elements. It won’t be easy, but if they survive the islands, now for the first time ever, players can escape on the Nintendo Switch.

“We are extremely excited to be releasing a Switch version of Stranded Deep today,” said Sam Edwards, Co-founder of Beam Team games. “We greatly appreciate our audience's patience as we worked with our development partner Abstraction to create the best experience possible on Switch.”

Founded in 2015, Beam Team Games is a PC and console development studio and publisher, based in Brisbane, Australia, focused on high-quality and immersive game experiences.

Founded in 2019, North Beach Games is a publishing company working with some of the best teams in the industry to empower independent developers.

Abstraction, a game development studio best known for taking on technically challenging projects and adaptations and providing support teams for AAA publishers, is now also working on an unannounced internal game based on an original IP.