Crow Holdings Announces Strategic Joint Venture with Abu Dhabi-Based Mubadala to Develop Industrial Properties Across the U.S.

DALLAS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crow Holdings, a national real estate investment and development firm, and Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, have announced a joint venture partnership to develop new Class-A industrial properties across major markets in the U.S. The venture will pursue approximately $1 billion of development opportunities targeting a range of institutional industrial markets. The venture with Mubadala highlights Crow Holdings’ ongoing focus of providing global investors with a broad array of innovative solutions to meet their long-term investment objectives.

“This is an important joint venture for both Crow Holdings and Mubadala, and we look forward to partnering with this leading global investor as it seeks to increase its exposure to the industrial sector and capitalize on the secular growth in logistics demand,” said Michael Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Crow Holdings. “We continue to accelerate our market-leading presence in the industrial space by developing or acquiring state-of-the-art properties across a range of strategies from merchant-build to long-term build-to-core portfolio construction. We have been incredibly fortunate to grow and diversify our investment partners, which include sovereign wealth funds, public pension plans, insurance companies, registered investment advisors and investment management platforms.”

Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, CEO of Real Estate & Infrastructure Investments for Mubadala said, “We pride ourselves on aligning with best-in-class partners, and this joint venture with Crow Holdings is no exception. Crow Holdings’ strong track record and history as a real estate developer and investor complement our ambitions to grow our industrial exposure and capitalize on the rapid growth in logistics demand in the U.S.”

About Crow Holdings

Crow Holdings is a leading national real estate investment and development firm with a 70-year operating history and $21 billion of assets under management. With a strong track record of performance across property types and market cycles, Crow Holdings pursues unique investment opportunities through a range of strategies and risk-return profiles, creating value for its investors, partners and communities. Operating from 17 offices across the U.S., Crow Holdings has extensive industry reach with expertise in multifamily, industrial, office and specialty sectors, having developed or acquired more than 225 million square feet. For more information, please visit www.crowholdings.com.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $243.4 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

The Real Estate Investments team at Mubadala pursues direct investments with like-minded, institutional partners. We invest across the capital stack, prioritizing diversification by geography, property type, and investment style to secure the right balance between cash yield and total return in our portfolio.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com