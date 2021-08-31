IBASIS Becomes the Authorized Carrier of Claro Ecuador for the Monetization of All A2P SMS Messaging International Traffic

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iBASIS announced today its agreement with Claro Ecuador to implement a comprehensive solution, becoming the authorized carrier for the monetization of all A2P SMS messaging traffic.

iBASIS’ SMS Firewall will ensure successful monetization of A2P traffic by monitoring all entry points and detecting leaks, while preventing the growing types of SMS fraud such as “smishing” or SMS phishing scams.

A2P SMS traffic increased 68.4% between 2019 and 2020, compared to 18.2% between 2019 and 2018. The growth resulted from business A2P SMS with new companies using the channel, but also existing businesses increasing their usage, due to the pandemic. In terms of spend, the growth has jumped to 51.6% in 2020 vs. 2019, compared to 16.1% the previous years*. There is still plenty of room for operators to leverage the growing market via their legitimate A2P SMS terminating routes to ensure greater and secure user experience.

ABOUT iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. Powered by Tofane Global, iBASIS is the first independent communications specialist, ranking third largest global wholesale voice operator, Top 3 LTE IPX vendor with 700+ LTE destinations, and a leading Carrier Cloud Communications player. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 18 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit iBASIS.com.

About Claro Ecuador

CLARO brings Ecuadorians closer and promotes the development of the country through connectivity. With its network, 96% of the populated Ecuadorian territory has access to mobile service with products and services of the most advanced technology that contribute to reducing the digital divide and improving the quality of life. CLARO invests in the country to connect Ecuadorians by air, sea and land through the Star One D2 satellite, the south pacific submarine cable and more than 11,300 base stations and fiber optics. The Consorcio Ecuatoriano de Telecomunicaciones S.A. CONECEL (CLARO) started its operations in 1993 in Ecuador, and in 2000 it became part of the América Móvil group, a leading company in integrated telecommunications services in Latin America.

*Mobilesquared July 2021