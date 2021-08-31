Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Europe Selects QAD DynaSys Cloud Solutions to Orchestrate S&OP and Optimize End-to-end Supply Chain

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, announced today that Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Europe, part of the Huhtamaki Group, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, has selected the QAD DynaSys DSCP (Digital Supply Chain Planning) solution, including demand planning and production planning capabilities, to support S&OP (Sales & Operations Planning) and improve end-to-end supply chain visibility. QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB).

"We are updating our S&OP tools to help us make and execute decisions that are best for our organization," said Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Europe Business Process Manager Andreas Kropp. "The implementation of a robust, flexible and modern digital supply chain planning solution will allow us to orchestrate our S&OP process, improve forecast accuracy, optimize supply planning and improve end-to-end supply chain visibility.”

Packaging plays a significant role in securing hygiene, food availability and food safety for consumers around the globe. Huhtamaki’s ambition is to become the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions, and the company embeds sustainability into everything it does to achieve carbon-neutral production. It designs all of its products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage, Huhtamaki operates in 36 countries and at 81 sites around the world. The company has 18,100 employees working to deliver smart, next-generation packaging. Huhtamaki net sales in 2020 were €3.3 billion.

Improve End-to-end Supply Chain Visibility

Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Europe realized that to further improve its competitiveness, it needed to make its supply chain more agile and collaborative. In late 2020, the business launched a review that included many of the market's prominent software vendors. In 2021, it selected QAD DynaSys' cloud-based demand planning and production planning solutions.

“The goal of this project is to improve our demand plan by introducing statistical and collaborative forecast processes in order to generate and enhance the sales forecast,” added Kropp. “The demand plan will incorporate relevant business intelligence from the commercial team as well as customer vendor-managed inventory (VMI) forecasts to deliver an agreed-on, long-term plan that is used as the MRP input to drive upstream supply planning activities. At the end of the day, we will visualize demand and supply balancing and make informed and intelligent decisions during our S&OP meetings.”

Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Europe selected QAD DynaSys to improve the end-to-end visibility of its supply chain. It chose the QAD DynaSys solution for several specific reasons including:

Its comprehensive, integrated and collaborative end-to-end digital supply chain planning features

Its ability to support S&OP execution and decision-making

Its easy-to-use and modern Adaptive User Experience (UX)

Cloud delivery matches the company's business strategy

The extensive expertise of the QAD DynaSys project team

QAD DynaSys’ ability to support Huhtamaki business in the future

"We are pleased to welcome Huhtamaki into the growing QAD DynaSys community," said QAD DynaSys President Ariel Weil. "We know that our end-to-end digital supply chain planning solutions can support the challenges faced by global packaging companies like Huhtamaki. We are delighted to help them build the future of their supply chain with confidence and sustainability."

About QAD DynaSys – Digital Supply Chain Planning Solutions

QAD DynaSys, a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), provides Digital Supply Chain Planning solutions. With 35 years of experience, QAD DynaSys provides an integrated and collaborative planning solution that allows businesses to optimize their supply chains, including sales and operations planning, demand planning, network and inventory and business resources optimizations. QAD DynaSys software enables customers and partners in the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, life sciences, apparel, luxury, high tech, automotive, distribution and retail verticals to meet their goals of better managing Demand and Supply Chain Planning, and building the future of their supply chain.

For more information about QAD DynaSys, visit www.dys.com or email contact@dys.com.

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon-neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Gold medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 82 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,100 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.

