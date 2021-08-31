AEye Partners with Benchmark for Manufacturing of Optical Module for Its Next-Gen Adaptive LiDAR Sensors

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) the global leader in adaptive, high-performance LiDAR solutions, today announced a partnership with Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE). As one of the world’s leading providers of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, Benchmark will ensure the quality and reliability of AEye’s 4Sight™ LiDAR sensors while rapidly scaling manufacturing to meet volume production needs. The engagement specifically focuses on manufacturing critical optical components and modules in AEye’s sensors targeted for a broad range of industrial markets.

AEye's modular system design and software programmability uniquely enable the company to produce a single LiDAR system that can be optimized for multiple markets – driving innovation that optimizes both performance and cost. Utilizing mature proven technologies and standard processes, AEye partners with well-established global automotive-grade component suppliers and leading contract manufacturers to create this next generation of adaptive LiDAR.

“Our modular, software definable architecture allows us to select best-in-class partners and maintain a capital-light business model. We needed a world-class partner to help us bring our optical modules to market quickly and we found the perfect partner with Benchmark,” said Rick Tewell, Chief Operating Officer of AEye. “Benchmark’s team has done outstanding work and we look forward to leveraging their manufacturing excellence and ability to scale to satisfy our worldwide customer base.”

The AEye 4Sight LiDAR sensors are designed to meet the diverse range of performance and functional requirements to power autonomous and partially automated applications in transit, mining, construction, smart city, aerospace, and defense markets. AEye’s intelligent LiDAR uses adaptive sensing to deliver industry-leading performance, independently verified by leading third-party labs, which addresses the most difficult challenges facing autonomous applications. Unlike traditional sensing systems, which passively collect data, AEye’s adaptive LiDAR scans the entire scene, while intelligently focusing on what matters in order to enable safer, smarter, and faster decisions in complex scenarios.

“AEye’s uniquely intelligent and adaptive LiDAR leverages deterministic AI to focus on what matters most in a vehicle’s surroundings and has become an increasingly essential technology for autonomous applications,” said Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. “Working with AEye from design stages to final manufacturing of the complex scan block, a component critical to the safe function of autonomous vehicles, is indicative of Benchmark’s vision: solving complex challenges with our customers to help create innovative and high-quality products.”

To meet AEye’s required optical module cost and rapid manufacturing cycles, Benchmark is leveraging its tremendous experience to reduce the size of the optics, apply design for manufacturing (DFM) principles, and ruggedize the LiDAR solutions through hermetic sealing processes. Work has already begun on the 4Sight optical module manufacturing lines and will soon drive into production.

About AEye

AEye is the premier provider of intelligent, next generation, adaptive LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR™ (Intelligent Detection and Ranging) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications used by the military to scan the environment, intelligently focusing on what matters most, enabling faster, more accurate, and more reliable perception. iDAR is the only software configurable LiDAR with integrated deterministic artificial intelligence, delivering industry-leading performance in range, resolution, and speed. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

