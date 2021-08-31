CORRECTING and REPLACING Ancestry® Signs Agreement to Acquire French Genealogy Leader Geneanet

LEHI, Utah & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the fifth paragraph, second sentence, the name of the Founder and CEO of Geneanet should be Jacques Le Marois (instead of Jacques La Marois).

The updated release reads:

ANCESTRY® SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FRENCH GENEALOGY LEADER GENEANET

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Geneanet, a leading French genealogy company. With over 30 billion records from more than 80 countries, Ancestry helps customers discover new details about their family story and ancestors. The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

With a large and growing European community of more than 4 million members, Geneanet is available in ten languages and more than 25 countries. Combining Geneanet's free family tree platform and engaged community with Ancestry’s global subscriber base and unparalleled historical records will enable family history discoveries and connections for even more people around the world.

Ancestry, which already offers the largest collection of European records, is also investing in digitizing and indexing a national collection of French historical records, including the complete French census and birth, marriage and death records which will be available soon, accelerating family history discoveries and connections between people in France and those around the world with French heritage.

“We are thrilled to welcome Geneanet to the Ancestry family and look forward to working together to grow our global community so that more people can easily discover, craft and connect around their family story,” said Deb Liu, Ancestry President and CEO. “Ancestry is committed to continued investment in Geneanet’s free tree-building platform and the volunteer spirit of its community.”

“This is an exciting next step for Geneanet and for our community. We will preserve our business model and continue to focus on what we do well, building a highly-engaged community of passionate users. Our members will greatly benefit from Ancestry’s vast record collections and global network as they build their family trees and connect with new relatives and share their family stories,” said Jacques Le Marois, Founder and CEO of Geneanet. “I am delighted to build the next chapter together and look forward to the opportunity to play an active role in the company’s future.”

Upon closing, Geneanet will operate as an independent business in the Ancestry portfolio of companies. Jacques Le Marois, Founder and CEO of Geneanet, will remain in his role as the head of the Geneanet website and community.

About Ancestry

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 30 billion records and over 20 million people in our growing consumer DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. For over 30 years, we’ve built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.