Wellbe Inc. receives Series A funding from HealthX Ventures and WISC Partners to accelerate innovation and growth

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellbe Inc., a healthcare company that makes care easier and more affordable with digital self-service tools for patients and providers, today announced more than $2 million in investment commitments led by HealthX Ventures with co-investment by WISC Partners.

Wellbe’s digital care management platform, called ConnectedCareTM, serves 21 healthcare systems in 16 states with solutions for orthopedics, bariatrics, cardiology, oncology, and other service lines. The new funding will provide strategic operating capital to accelerate Wellbe’s product innovation and expansion into new markets. It also will enable Wellbe’s continuing focus on client service and platform usability, which to-date has achieved satisfaction rates that exceed 90 percent for patients and care teams.

“We are excited these leading healthcare investors recognize the value Wellbe brings to patients and providers across the care spectrum. We look forward to expanding our market-leading platform to help more providers improve care and build trust with their patients,” said James Dias, Founder and CEO of Wellbe.

ConnectedCareTM increases patients’ engagement and satisfaction by providing actionable and easy-to-use information in real time throughout the care journey. Wellbe customizes the platform for providers to ensure they can continually track with each patient and communicate along the way. Also for providers, the automated platform enables higher performance with less work, assuring patients get the attention and care they need.

“Wellbe connects patients and providers in ways that make healthcare more accessible, effective, and affordable,” said Mark Bakken, Managing Partner of HealthX Ventures, who is joining the Wellbe Board of Directors. “Wellbe’s higher satisfaction ratings and better care outcomes demonstrate patients are healthier and happier with ConnectedCareTM, and demand among healthcare systems is growing for this kind of innovation and results.”

“As COVID rages and healthcare providers feel the squeeze of a turbulent labor force, Wellbe’s automated care platforms deliver efficiency and effectiveness that is increasingly valuable,” said Mike Splinter, General Partner of WISC Partners. “Wellbe’s customers report significant clinical and operational benefits from ConnectedCareTM, and we look forward to the company’s continuing innovation to expand the reach of their platform.”

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, for more than a decade, Wellbe is committed to easing the care journey by unleashing the power of patient-provider partnerships. Learn more at Wellbe.me.