CareRev Transforms Customer Experience and Cures Business Communications Efficiency With Dialpad Cloud Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced CareRev moved to Dialpad cloud solutions, resulting in significant improvements to its operational efficiency and customer experience. A leading labor marketplace platform that connects hospitals and health systems with local healthcare professionals on-demand, CareRev migrated to Dialpad’s unified communications and contact center platform in early 2021 for the flexibility and scalability of its cloud solutions to easily manage the rapid changes in call volumes. Within the first three months after implementation, CareRev saw a 90% decrease in missed calls and simplified the process of picking up shifts at hospitals for healthcare workers.

Like most healthcare-related companies, the COVID-19 pandemic had a dramatic effect on CareRev’s operations. Since April 2020, CareRev has seen 20% company growth month-over-month as its remote team expands across the country. In an effort to keep up with demand, the company needed to modernize its employee communications and customer support. Now with Dialpad for Healthcare, CareRev has access to enterprise-grade communications, analytics, and support for the first time, making it possible for the company to reduce the number of missed calls to a tenth of what it once was.

“Dialpad helps me be a better manager. The notifications I receive go straight to my phone to let me know how many agents are available, how many callers are waiting in the queue, and if someone has been waiting more than five minutes to get through to the agent,” said Dionne Humphrey, Customer Support Operations Manager, CareRev. “It also lets me know if the amount of calls coming in dropped a certain percentage compared to how many should be answered within a certain time. It just keeps me aware of what's going on day-to-day.”

CareRev leverages other Dialpad features, including call analytics and Voice Intelligence (Vi™) to ensure it tracks key performance indicators (KPIs) in real-time and garners insights from customer interactions. Vi provides CareRev with live transcription, customer sentiment analysis and real-time assist cards to help agents answer questions more quickly. Coupled with Dialpad’s analytics dashboard, CareRev is able to leverage a single client for messaging, calling, conferencing and contact center, giving them one view for interactions, brought together with AI.

“The transcript makes it easier for me to look up and answer questions for someone on a call. And, if my agents are speaking with a customer that is demanding an answer for something or to talk to a manager, Dialpad makes it simple for agents to transfer the call to me quickly,” continued Humphrey.

“We are proud to support CareRev in their mission to seamlessly connect healthcare facilities and professionals through their marketplace platform. As the pandemic continues across the U.S., there has never been a more critical time for a service like CareRev,” said Craig Walker, CEO and co-founder of Dialpad. “Dialpad has always been a supporter of building more flexible workforces, and we are excited to help CareRev bring that mindset to healthcare workers and the healthcare industry.”

Additional Resources

Social Networks

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading cloud communications platform for talk, messaging, meetings and contact center in one beautiful app. Dialpad’s platform delivers AI across every employee and customer experience through real-time transcriptions, live agent coaching and sentiment analysis. More than 7,000 of the world’s most innovative businesses, including Domo, Motorola Solutions, Netflix, Splunk, Stripe, T-Mobile, Twitter, Uber and WeWork use Dialpad to connect and collaborate. Dialpad is backed by the world’s leading investors including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, SoftBank Corp., T-Mobile Ventures and Work-Bench. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.