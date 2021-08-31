DirectEmployers Partners with Leading Neurodiversity Expert Haley Moss to Promote Disability Inclusion & Diversity in the Workplace

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DirectEmployers Association announces a partnership with neurodiversity expert, attorney, author, and advocate Haley Moss. Through this collaboration, Florida-based expert Haley Moss aims to provide diversity, equity, and inclusion training and education to DirectEmployers and its Members.

“DirectEmployers is committed to making positive changes in the workplace. From the moment I met the team, I was able to show up as my whole authentic self, bringing my genuine experience and knowledge to the table,” commented neurodiversity expert Haley Moss. “Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging is more than just a checkbox for people with disabilities. It’s an active practice, and one I’m dedicated to supporting by providing education and assistance to employers. Partnering with DirectEmployers is such an honor, and I know together we will help build greater understanding and accessibility for our neurodivergent and disabled colleagues.”

Ms. Moss first connected with DirectEmployers in 2019 after making national news for becoming Florida’s first openly autistic attorney. Recognizing her incredible story and unique perspective in the neurodiversity community, DirectEmployers offered Moss a speaking opportunity at its Annual Meeting & Conference. She captivated the audience not only with her story but also with her powerful stage presence and insight into the neurodiversity community. During her candid conversation, Moss spoke of the challenges neurodiverse individuals face gaining meaningful employment saying, “Autism has the highest unemployment rate of all disabilities. People tend to make generalizations about autistic people without realizing they’re just individuals with different challenges.” As part of her advocacy, Haley has become an accomplished writer, having authored four books on neurodiversity at many stages of life. Moss has also published articles on workplace inclusion, which have been featured on Fast Company, The Washington Post, Law.com, Teen Vogue, Bustle, Huff Post, GQ and more.

Recognizing the state of disability employment, DirectEmployers has set its sights on changing the narrative and working with employers to create programs that change the employment landscape for individuals with disabilities, even introducing a DE Disability Roundtable series which focuses on providing education and dispelling common misconceptions each month. Moss joined the inaugural conversation on autism to lend her voice to the series in February of 2021, and continues to provide educational content to DirectEmployers now as a collaborative consultant.

“Haley’s voice and abilities are nothing short of spectacular, and her commitment to educating employers is unmatched,” commented Candee Chambers, DirectEmployers Executive Director. “With Haley’s guidance, our Members will have a powerful resource at their side to guide them through the process of creating and cultivating a culture of inclusion.”

With educational content in the form of webinars, podcasts, blog posts, and more already in the works, Moss will officially begin as a consultant on September 1, 2021, and looks forward to serving as a diversity, equity, and inclusion consultant to DirectEmployers, and an incredible resource to its 920+ Members. Gain additional insight into Haley Moss and her story by tuning into the DE Talk Podcast, where she shared a little more about her story and what it’s like living with an invisible disability.

About DirectEmployers Association

Established in 2001, DirectEmployers serves as a nonprofit member-owned and managed association focused on providing its 900+ members with simple solutions to OFCCP compliance and recruitment marketing challenges. The Association’s propriety technology powers a federal contract compliance solution aimed at assisting contractors in fulfilling VEVRAA Mandatory Job Listing requirements as set by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP). DirectEmployers remains rooted in OFCCP compliance, but has expanded significantly to include one-stop shop solutions focused on OFCCP compliance job packs, Affirmative Action planning and development, on-demand learning, recruitment marketing, and software design and development. The organization’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Recruit Rooster, manages the organization’s recruitment marketing component by providing boldly branded career sites, creative services, accessibility audits, and, most recently, a compliance-based Talent Community to the line-up of service offerings. For more about the Association’s Family of Brands and service offering, visit https://directemployers.org or by viewing the one-stop shop solution guide.