Freightcom Partners With Bolt Logistics to Drive Small Business Growth in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bolt Logistics (Bolt), a leading Canadian technology-enabled logistics and last-mile delivery provider, and Freightcom Inc. (Freightcom), a best-in-class logistics and ecommerce technology provider offering multimode shipping solutions, announced a partnership to improve, simplify, and scale logistics for small-to-medium-sized ecommerce businesses across Canada. This partnership will be a critical differentiator in providing organizations with peace of mind with their logistics and fulfillment, while simultaneously improving their customer experience.

As competition in the ecommerce space grows, it has never been more important for businesses of all sizes to partner with organizations that maximize business outcomes, drive revenue, and improve operational workflow. This is of particular importance for organizations with ecommerce offerings, as many small-to-medium-sized ecommerce businesses are facing significant hurdles in driving their business forward.

This partnership brings together two industry leaders, allowing ecommerce businesses to ultimately benefit. Freightcom provides Bolt customers a competitive edge through seamless integration into one of the most advanced shipping platforms in Canada. Bolt provides Freightcom customers that are growing out of self-fulfillment with access to warehousing and logistic solutions supporting their pathway to continued growth. Together, they will give small-to-medium-sized businesses the ability to automate their end-to-end logistics workflow, allowing them to focus on other critical business objectives.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Reduced domestic and international shipping costs through leading-edge software that provides access to the best shipping rates

End-to-end fulfillment and inventory management

Integrated and custom storage and shipping solutions

Systematic and intuitive order fulfillment flow

Quick turnaround times and more reliable coverage for customers.

“As the economy begins to recover from the effects of the pandemic, we are seeing many small to medium-sized businesses struggle to balance volume and capacity,” said Mark Ang, CEO, Bolt. “Mom-and-pop shops are not only the backbone of the Canadian economy but also the heart of local communities. We are proud to partner with Freightcom to provide best-in-class fulfillment quality and process-driven returns management to those who need it most.”

“Logistics can be complicated during the best of times, and we are thrilled to team up with Bolt to provide industry-leading solutions that make this process more efficient and effective from coast to coast,” said Turab Kermally, president, Freightcom. “We look forward to continuing our support of small-to-medium-sized businesses by providing leading edge shipping solutions for ecommerce platforms and marketplaces.”

About Bolt Logistics

Founded in 2017, Bolt Logistics (“Bolt”) is a leading Canadian technology-enabled logistics and last-mile delivery provider for businesses of all sizes – from local ecommerce merchants to national retailers. Bolt provides a customer-centric and sustainable approach to fulfillment, including reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery. By operating as an extension of every customers’ team, Bolt delivers best-in-class services every step of the way, ensuring faster, more cost-effective, and complete customer deliveries. Bolt also strives to be carbon negative by 2023 and is building Canada’s largest electric vehicle fleet. For more information on why Canada’s largest box mattress companies, furniture businesses, and ecommerce entrepreneurs trust Bolt as their fulfillment partner, visit gobolt.com.

About Freightcom Inc.

Freightcom was founded in 2010 as a solution that centralizes and simplifies the shipping process for small-to-medium-sized Canadian businesses without compromising on speed, convenience, and cost-effectiveness. This technology-focused company has automated the process of connecting to carriers, obtaining multimode rates, booking a shipment, tracking it, and confirming delivery, simultaneously resulting in huge savings and convenience for businesses across North America. The vast array of integrations to ecommerce platforms and marketplaces allows Freightcom to provide small-to-medium-sized businesses the ability to automate their logistics while reaping the benefits of operational efficiencies. For more information on how Freightcom helps ecommerce businesses scale shipping efforts both domestically and internationally, please visit www.freightcom.com.