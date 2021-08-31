Crawford Financial Services Aligns With Kestra Financial

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crawford Financial Services, a wealth management firm based in Dover, Delaware, has joined Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform for independent financial professionals.

Established in 1999, Crawford Financial Services is led by President Scott Crawford and Vice President Matt Biggs. The firm’s financial professionals are committed to helping individuals and corporations achieve financial security and independence through customized personal and business financial planning and wealth management.

“When searching for a partner to support our long-term business plan, Kestra Financial stood out among the rest,” said Crawford. “Their tools and resources, from comprehensive business consulting to cutting-edge technology, will be invaluable as we continue to grow our firm and execute our business plan.”

The professionals of Crawford Financial Services manage approximately $190 million in assets.

“From our first meeting, Scott expressed a strong desire to find a platform that could catalyze the evolution of his firm,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “We are confident our partnership will equip Crawford Financial Services with hands-on support needed to maximize services with their clients.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, a division of Kestra Holdings encompassing the Kestra-branded broker-dealer and investment advisers, provides a leading independent wealth management platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial professionals in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.