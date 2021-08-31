CyberGRX Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberGRX, provider of one of the world’s first and largest global cyber risk exchanges, today announced that the company has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. In 2020, The CyberGRX Exchange platform became available for purchase in AWS Marketplace. As a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, CyberGRX will now be able to drive new business, accelerating sales cycles through co-selling in AWS Marketplace.

Digital transformation has caused organizations to increase reliance on cloud-based services, expanding their third-party ecosystem. In fact, a recent study found that 58% of respondents say the biggest change to their organization in the last year is increased migration to the cloud, through a third-party cloud provider; however, they struggle to gain full visibility into the risk posed by third parties. CyberGRX’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program will allow the company to be better aligned with AWS Account Managers who work closely with AWS customers, to drive adoption of CyberGRX’s third-party cyber risk management (TPCRM) solution and help more organizations address critical issues pertaining to their third-party risk exposure. In addition, the program will help CyberGRX further its mission of increasing awareness of TPCRM in the market and allow the company to collaborate with AWS to identify new potential customers and managed security service providers (MSSP) to enhance our sales cycles.

“Digital landscapes are more interconnected than ever before and recent security incidents, such as Kaseya, have shown the damaging domino effect that occurs when a third party is breached,” said Fred Kneip, CEO of CyberGRX. “CyberGRX is thrilled to join the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, which will allow us to support more organizations on their TPCRM journey and increase visibility of their overall level of risk within their third-party ecosystem.”

The CyberGRX Exchange platform is composed of more than 100,000 participating organizations, enabling the company to provide comprehensive third-party data and analytics capabilities. This allows customers to efficiently manage, monitor, and mitigate risk in their partner ecosystems. As a result, organizations are able to quickly and accurately identify major security gaps within their third parties and the necessary remediation strategies to thwart any potential threats.

The AWS ISV Accelerate program is for AWS Partners, such as CyberGRX, who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. As a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solution, CyberGRX will leverage this program to offer its cloud-based risk assessments on AWS. End customers who use AWS and have annual AWS spend requirements can retire their outstanding spend balance by purchasing CyberGRX, benefiting from the comprehensive and contextual risk assessments of their third-party portfolio.

About CyberGRX

CyberGRX is on a mission to modernize third-party cyber risk management by providing a dynamic and scalable approach to TPCRM for enterprises and third parties. Armed with fast and accurate data and a proven and innovative approach, CyberGRX customers make rapid, informed decisions and confidently engage with partners. Based in Denver, CO, CyberGRX was designed with partners including Aetna, Blackstone and MassMutual.