TÜV SÜD and Infosec Bring Hands-On Technical Cybersecurity Training to Employees Worldwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TÜV SÜD announces its partnership with Infosec Institute, the leading cybersecurity education provider, to offer Infosec’s award-winning cyber technical skill development platform and bootcamps to their worldwide network of expert technology sales partners. TÜV SÜD provides customers and partners worldwide a comprehensive portfolio of testing, certification, auditing and advisory services.

The new reseller partnership adds the Infosec Skills platform to TÜV SÜD’s services portfolio, offering learners 1,200+ hands-on cybersecurity courses and cyber ranges mapped to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and MITRE ATT&CK® Matrix. TÜV SÜD clients can now purchase the platform to upskill their security teams with hands-on cyber training aligned to their existing role and future career goals or upgrade to live, instructor-led boot camps to fast-track certification success.

“We’re proud to partner with TÜV SÜD to equip even more organizations and professionals with the technical knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrimals,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “In the past year, we have seen the impact a well-trained security team can have on mitigating and responding to cyberattacks. Partnering with TÜV SÜD enables us to expand our reach into new markets and to equip cyber professionals with the skills and training they need to keep organizations secure.”

Named a 2021 Cyber Defense Magazine Best Product for Cybersecurity Training, Infosec Skills offers a scalable training platform where cyber professionals can upskill and reskill inside the operating environments they encounter on the job. Infosec Skills recently launched the next generation of its cyber range, allowing learners to practice penetration testing, writing secure code and countering ATT&CK tactics and techniques — hands-on. Infosec Skills cyber ranges require no additional software, hardware or server space, so teams can spend less time configuring environments and more time learning.

“Knowledge and upskilling are critical to empowering the workforce in any organization, which operates at the frontline in the battle against cybercriminals,” said John Tesoro, CEO of TÜV SÜD America. “We are very excited to partner with the Infosec team, as their best-in-class cybersecurity training platform, complements our audit and other cybersecurity services, enabling us to offer our customers the enhanced value of an end-to-end solution.”

Learn more about Infosec Skills and the TÜV SÜD Partner Program.

About TÜV SÜD

TÜV SÜD is a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specialises in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services. Since 1866, the company has remained committed to its founding principle of protecting people, property and the environment from technology-related risks. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, TÜV SÜD is represented in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. TÜV SÜD operates globally with a team of more than 25,000 multi-disciplinary experts recognised as specialists in their respective fields. By combining impartial expertise with invaluable insights, the company adds tangible value to businesses, consumers and the environment. The aim of TÜV SÜD is to support customers with a comprehensive suite of services worldwide to increase efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk. https://www.tuvsud.com/en-us

About TÜV SÜD America

TÜV SÜD America Inc., a subsidiary of TÜV SÜD AG (Munich, Germany), is a leading globally recognized testing and certification organization. TÜV SÜD's Business Assurance division provides management system certification services such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, 27001, ISO 27701, TISAX, and more. Additional to management system certifications, they also provide penetration testing, risk assessments, configuration reviews, and more. TÜV SÜD's Academy provides a wide breadth of training on ISO 27001, IEC 62443, MDR Cybersecurity Risk Management, NIST CSF, GDPR, PCI-DSS, ISO 21434, TISAX, and more. TÜV SÜD's Product Service division offers electrical and mechanical product safety, functional safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing, IEC 62443 certification, cybersecurity assessments and testing of IoT devices, and more. TÜV SÜD's Medical & Health Services provides a comprehensive suite of services for the medical device sector as a European Union notified body for the medical device, active implantable medical device and in-vitro diagnostic device directives, and a complete service portfolio including ISO 13485 and MDSAP certification, vulnerability scanning, fuzzing, medical device penetration testing, gap assessments (EU MDR / MDCG 2019-16, FDA, IEC TR 60601-4-5, IEC 81001-5-1, and many more). TÜV SÜD's Industry Services division offers a full suite of services for pressure equipment manufacturers and materials producers exporting products to the European Union and also includes TÜV SÜD Global Risk Consultants, the leading global provider of unbundled property loss control services. TÜV SÜD's Mobility division provides assessments to ISO 21434, UN-R155, UN-R156, ISO 24089, readiness index automotive cybersecurity, and more. For more information visit https://www.tuvsud.com/en-us.

About Infosec

Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.