German Navy Invests in New Mission-Critical Communication Networks from Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions has been selected to provide secure digital radio communications for 16 naval vessels and training platforms for the German Navy. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has been selected by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) to provide secure digital radio communications for 16 naval vessels and training platforms for the German Navy.

The contract, valued at $82.3 million (€69.9 million), will deliver mission-critical communications to support onboard security teams who are responsible for the safety of crews at sea and the operational readiness of naval vessels.

Motorola Solutions will roll out digital TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) networks on each of the 16 vessels and integrate the systems into the navy’s existing IT infrastructure. The new solution will provide onboard security personnel with visibility of the real-time operational status of each of the naval platforms, and portable TETRA radios enabling instant workgroup communications between teams.

“ Successful naval operations depend on planning, precision and trusted communications that are purposefully designed and proven to perform in these kinds of mission-critical operations”, said Mark Schmidl, senior vice president international sales and services at Motorola Solutions. “ We’re proud to extend our ongoing partnership with the German Armed Forces and we look forward to supporting the security, safety and success of the German Navy’s missions.”

The navy’s new TETRA digital radio system will be interoperable with the communications networks of the German Armed Forces and all other German public safety organizations. This enables successful collaboration during crisis situations where interagency communication is essential.

