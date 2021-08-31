Octo Wins Contract to Support National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octo, the premier pure-play IT modernization provider for the Federal Government, announced today that it has won a $15 million contract to provide an IT Support Team for Task Order/Project Management (PM), Service Desk, Infrastructure Operations, and Project Management Office (PMO) support to National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS). Octo’s Information Technology Services Support (ITSS) will include administering and maintaining associated hardware and implementing innovative software solutions for NIAMS.

“ We are honored to support NIAMS in bettering quality of life for those with arthritis, musculoskeletal, and skin diseases and finding ways to diagnose, treat and prevent those diseases through cutting-edge research,” said Charlie McQuillan, General Manager of Federal Health for Octo. “ We are eager to help NIAMS forward their mission by using the kind of emerging technology, continuous service improvement, and innovation Octo has become known for in this and other sectors.”

Octo’s CEO Mehul Sanghani said, “ Octo has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with NIH, and we’re pleased to expand this relationship through our work with NIAMS, providing next-generation IT solutions to support NIAMS scientists and teams of experts. This win underscores Octo’s commitment to supporting public health and our focus on helping agencies support the health and well-being of our nation’s citizens.”

