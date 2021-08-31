Jenne, Inc., a Master Agent and Distributor, Announces it has Teamed Up with Zoom

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc., a leading master agent and value-added distributor of technology products, today announced that it has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. As a Zoom master agent, Jenne’s agent and partner network will have full access to Zoom’s broad communications platform, including Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Webinars, Zoom Rooms, and Zoom Chat.

Zoom’s easy, reliable, and innovative video platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktop phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows.

“We are very excited to be teaming up with Zoom by offering their platform to Jenne’s agents and integrator partners,” said Vince Piccolomini, senior vice president of operations and alliances. “Zoom is an industry leader in collaboration and communication with a highly recognizable brand and product that end-customers ask for by name. The Zoom developers have enabled the new hybrid workforce and groups with rich UC collaboration tools and newer products, such as Zoom Events, that provide a complete platform for virtual events of all kinds.

“Zoom has developed a collaboration platform that goes beyond unified communications,” continued Piccolomini. “Organizations small and large meet in Zoom to engage their colleagues and their interest communities. With the recent launch of Zoom Events, Zoom helps users to share, discuss and educate each other within a collaborative environment that enhances communication and outcomes. Jenne’s integrator partners now have the ability to deliver a rich solutions set to their end-customers who are adapting to the new realities of the hybrid workplace.”

“We are delighted to welcome Jenne, Inc. as a new Master Agent for Zoom,” said Zoom’s Leader of Master Agents, Kevin Thomsen. “We encourage Jenne’s partners and agents to grow and enhance their businesses by offering Zoom. There is a significant market opportunity still available in the unified communications industry, and we are excited to be able to deliver to companies of all sizes Zoom’s platform that enables them to conduct business smoothly and seamlessly in today’s remote and hybrid working environment.”

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.