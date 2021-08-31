Attleboro Public Schools Becomes First in Massachusetts to Deploy UBTECH’s ADIBOT Sanitizing Robots

Disinfecting robots lead enhanced cleaning efforts at Attleboro Public Schools. The ADIBOT Disinfecting System from UBTECH uses hospital grade UV-C technology to kill all viruses and pathogens including COVID and influenza. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATTLEBORO, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As students begin the 2021 - 2022 school year, Attleboro Public Schools announces the use of robots with cutting edge sanitization technology will lead their efforts to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses. The ADIBOT disinfection system, from global robotics leader UBTECH, is armed with UV-C technology which quickly and effectively disinfects the air and all surfaces the light can reach. The ADIBOT units will champion the district’s sanitation efforts which resulted in negligible in-district transmissions among students, teachers and staff during the 2020 - 2021 school year.

Attleboro Public Schools has deployed ten ADIBOT disinfecting units for the new school year, one in each of nine buildings and a second unit inside the high school. The UV-C technology inactivates 99.9% of all viruses, bacteria and harmful pathogens including COVID-19, influenza and MRSA. The hospital-grade technology works to disinfect a room in a matter of minutes and eliminates the need for harsh chemicals that could be harmful to students and staff.

“Purchasing and deploying the ADIBOT disinfecting robots in our schools was one of the best and easiest decisions we have made in the last 18 months, they are now our rapid response team,” said Marc Furtado, Attleboro Public Schools Director of Finance. “The ADIBOT can disinfect a room in three minutes and adds an unprecedented layer of protection and sanitization to our enhanced cleaning efforts. With a positive COVID test, we will no longer be forced to close classrooms for 72 hours and send students home for several days, we can have any classrooms and common areas disinfected and ready for use in a matter of hours not days.”

The UV-C light technology utilized in ADIBOT robots is well proven as it has been used for decades in healthcare operating rooms and municipal facilities like water filtration plants to disinfect against harmful bacteria and viruses. UBTECH is the first global robotics company to make the technology accessible and affordable for schools and organizations across the country.

“Attleboro Public Schools has been a true leader and innovator in the fight against COVID-19, going above and beyond to keep students, teachers and staff safe and setting a stellar example for school districts across the country. UBTECH is proud to partner with district leaders to provide true peace of mind and a safe space for continued in-person learning this year,” said John Rhee, senior vice president and general manager, UBTECH North America.

Attleboro Public Schools will deploy the ADIBOT disinfecting robots nightly at each school in classrooms, high traffic areas, and nursing stations.

For more information about UBTECH’s ADIBOT UV-C Disinfecting System visit ubtrobot.com

About UBTECH Robotics:

UBTECH Robotics is best known as a global industry leader in artificial intelligence and humanoid robotics, including groundbreaking robots such as Walker, AIMBOT, Cruzr, and Alpha Mini, as well as the award-winning JIMU Robot building kits designed to support STEM education in a fun, hands-on way. With world-class robots that are as powerful and helpful in business as they are friendly and inviting at home, UBTECH envisions a world where intelligent robots are integrated into the daily lives of everyone, creating a better way of life.