Dear, Klairs Wins World’s Top 3 Design Award ‘Red Dot Design’ Award

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dear, Klairs, a skincare brand under Wishcompany (CEO Ryan Sungho Park), won the 2021 Red Dot Design Award for Communication Design.

The Red Dot Awards is one of the world’s top three design competitions seeking to highlight creative and innovative brands annually. This year, a total of 7,800 designs from over 60 countries were submitted. 50 global design experts were on the panel of judges.

Dear, Klairs (Klairs), a cruelty-free and vegan-friendly skincare brand based in Seoul, won under the Communication Design category. Their project, A Moment, was a collaboration project with a Seoul-based artisan, Yoon Yeo-Dong. Inspired by the brand’s name, Dear Klairs, (dear meaning highly valued or precious), Yoon Yeo-Dong and the Klairs design team created a metal object that can be gifted to someone near and dear.

Dear, Klairs received high marks for collaborating with a local artisan, Yoon Yeo-Dong and promoting social values through the A Moment design project.

“We wanted to work with a local artisan and promote the value of local artists, especially during these hard times of the pandemic,” said Kim Min-hee, a representative of the design department at Klairs Skincare.

As a cruelty-free and vegan-friendly brand, Klairs carries out donation projects for animal rights and environmental organizations. They are dedicated to promoting sustainability through their campaigns and projects.

Klairs products can be found at the Klairs official online mall, Wishtrend.com, Chicor stores nationwide, and online select shops 29mm and W Concept.