Massive Bio, Inc. to Partner With Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness and Self-Care Catalysts to Accelerate Clinical Trial Enrollment and Digital Health Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio today announced it has entered a partnership with Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness (VPCa), and Self-Care Catalysts to increase clinical trial and real-world evidence research participation in prostate cancer. This will help put Massive Bio in a position to attract new patients and will provide Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness and Self-Care Catalysts with new ways to help their members fight cancer. “Today there are over 500,000 Veterans with prostate cancer in the VHA system, over 16,000 of those are fighting a metastatic form of the disease where clinical trials can help. The partnership between Massive Bio, VPCa, and Self-Care Catalysts provide the patient search and navigation tool to effectively guide thousands of Veterans to new treatments and clinical trials,” stated Mike “Bing” Crosby, Founder & CEO of VPCa.

Massive Bio is known in the healthcare industry for its SYNERGY-Artificial Intelligence (AI) clinical trial matching program, as well as its Virtual Tumor Board. Massive Bio is a leader in AI-enabled patient-centric clinical trial enrollment whose mission is to provide cancer patients access to clinical trials regardless of their location or financial situation. “We are very excited for our partnership with VPCa, and Self-Care Catalysts,” stated Selin Kurnaz, Co-Founder and CEO of Massive Bio. “Teaming up with both parties to provide prostate cancer patients with more access to clinical trials is an exciting development for our companies.” “Our partnership with Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness and Massive Bio brings together an unprecedented platform to drive real-world evidence research and outcome,” said Grace Castillo-Soyao, Founder and CEO of Self Care Catalysts.

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio's mission is to provide access to clinical trials for every cancer patient regardless of his/her location and/or financial ability. Massive Bio’s AI-driven platform connects cancer patients and their oncologists to bio-pharmaceutical clinical trials yielding profound improvement in access and match rates, thus leading to faster drug development timelines, and creating a novel oncology data ecosystem for improved protocol design and real-world insights. Massive Bio controls the patient enrollment value chain starting with patient identification, followed by AI-based virtual pre-screening outside the site and resolving any registration or recruitment issues for clinical trial enrollment. While improving cancer patients lives, Massive Bio serves nearly two dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and providers. Oncology dedicated patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data services and AI-based scaled trial pre-screening services are provided to its enterprise customers. Massive Bio was founded in 2015, is headquartered in NYC, and is privately funded by strategic and financial investors. For more information, visit https://massivebio.com or contact support@massivebio.com.

Massive Bio has also been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to develop and characterize its Deep Learning Clinical Trial Matching System (DLCTMS) Federal under SBIR Contract No. 75N91020C00016.

About Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness

VPCa is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives by promoting prostate cancer awareness, education, and solutions among the veteran population and active-duty military members. Veterans Prostate Cancer Awareness (VPCa) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in December 2016 by the founder’s personal journey with prostate cancer and his experience with the Phoenix VA Medical Center in 2014 and 2015.

About Self-Care Catalysts

Self-Care Catalysts puts patients at the center and intersection of human networks, technology and science with a platform called Health Storylines; a disease-agnostic and customizable platform that connects healthcare stakeholders to engaged patients, generating real world data that they require to make informed decisions. The Health Storylines platform enables delivery of holistic care, research and behavior intervention by always putting the patient first, allowing patients to take control of their journey, connecting them with the often-siloed healthcare ecosystem, building and earning their trust and honoring healthcare neutrality.

The partnership is announced in conjunction with the Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in September, which aligns with all three companies’ goals of raising awareness, increasing educational resources, and providing access to treatment and clinical trials. A partnership between the three companies will result in the ability to reach more patients, and to give them the best experience and treatment options for their cancer care.