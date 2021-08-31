CAIPA Partners With CarePort® to Optimize Transitional Care Management Processes

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarePort, powered by WellSky®, a market leader in care transitions, today announced that the Coalition of Asian-American Independent Practices Association (CAIPA) has selected CarePort Connect to manage patients across care settings through real-time data and alerts. With CarePort Connect, CAIPA aims to better coordinate care, drive improved patient outcomes, and achieve operational efficiencies for providers.

With more than 1,200 private practice providers covering over 70 specialties in the Greater New York area, CAIPA’s provider network delivers medical services and care to approximately 500,000 patients in the Asian community. As one of the four designated Innovators in New York State who is a top-performing Value-Based provider, CAIPA sought a solution to enhance workflow and patient matching when conducting transitional care management (TCM) processes. With its proven ability to streamline TCM processes – one CarePort Connect client had achieved a 49% increase in TCM encounters completed year-over-year – CarePort Connect emerged as the clear solution for CAIPA.

“Through CarePort’s extensive acute and post-acute footprint in New York, our organization can improve care coordination across the different care facilities through enhanced interoperability,” said CAIPA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eliza Ng. “CarePort Connect provides us with the data we need – in real-time and in a digestible format – and allows our care management teams and providers to work together to improve care.”

Leveraging CarePort Connect, CAIPA gains increased visibility into patient events at acute care hospitals across New York State. By monitoring patient admissions and discharges via real-time notifications and alerts, CarePort Connect enables CAIPA to conduct TCM services for patients within 48 hours post-discharge and schedule follow-up office visits seven to 14 days post-discharge. Supporting CAIPA’s TCM initiatives, CarePort will be invaluable in improving patient transitions back into the community and minimizing gaps in care – which will ultimately reduce costs from unnecessary emergency department visits and hospital readmissions.

“By connecting CAIPA with our existing New York and Long Island acute providers, we’re proud to help the organization streamline care for its patient population,” said Lissy Hu, M.D., CarePort CEO and founder. “As we embark on this new partnership, we’re looking forward to providing CAIPA with meaningful data and insights to enhance their outcomes.”

About CarePort, powered by WellSky®

CarePort is the leading care coordination network with thousands of providers connected across the U.S. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHR data, providing visibility into the entire patient journey for providers, physicians, payers, and ACOs. With CarePort, healthcare professionals can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care to better manage patients as they move through the continuum. CarePort helps providers meet and comply with the patient event notification Condition of Participation as part of the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule and the IMPACT Act. Read more about CarePort on careporthealth.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About CAIPA

CAIPA (Coalition of Asian-American IPA) is one of the most successful independent practice associations in Greater New York with over 1,200 physicians and allied health professionals, covering over 70 specialties. Our provider network currently provides medical services and care to about half-a-million patients in the Asian community. At CAIPA, our mission has always been to unite the top health professionals to deliver culturally sensitive and quality care, utilizing the most cost-effective approaches. To learn more about CAIPA, please visit CAIPA.com.