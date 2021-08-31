AVer Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of video collaboration solutions and education technology solutions, announced today they have joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Build Partner. As of today, AVer Education Solutions including Document Cameras, Distance Learning Cameras and the company’s accompanying software have been integrated with Google Classroom and Google Meet.

Through the company’s AVerTouch Software, AVer Document Cameras can capture live physical curriculum and, presented live through Google Meet, or recorded and uploaded to a school’s Google Classroom for absent students, for future lesson review.

AVer Distance Learning Cameras also fully and easily integrate with Google Meet, allowing educators to conduct live classroom lessons for students learning remotely. Lesson recording also allows educators to record and upload complete lessons to Google Drive and Google Classroom for later viewing and review.

“AVer Document Cameras and Distance Learning Cameras have always been designed to work easily in the Google ecosystem,” says James Salter, Sr. Vice President of Marketing, AVer Information, Inc. “Joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program will enable AVer to continue to align and evolve current and future education solutions with Google standards.”

