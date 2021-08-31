SourceMark Medical Partners with R-Water on New Cleaning and Disinfection System

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SourceMark Medical, a US medical device company, announced today its partnership with R-Water to distribute their sustainable cleaning and disinfection system. This new technology enables facilities to produce hypoallergenic disinfecting and cleaning solutions on-site that work better and faster than chemical competitors, for a fraction of the cost.

“We are excited to announce this exclusive agreement with R-Water that allows SourceMark Medical to introduce this eco-friendly, innovative technology to our clients and GPO (Group Purchasing Organization) partners. It is a game changer for our industry, which is looking for better ways to address COVID-19 and other infectious diseases to ensure patient and staff safety. Both SourceMark Medical and R-Water are US-based companies that have streamlined the supply chain while addressing our clients’ aim of improving costs, quality, and outcomes,” said Dan Blucher, CEO SourceMark Medical.

R-Water’s device solves complex problems with simple science. The device produces a one-step healthcare grade disinfectant, TK60, and an all-purpose cleaner and degreaser, FC+, on-site. The CDC recommends using a disinfectant with the shortest contact time, the period of time that a surface must remain thoroughly wet with disinfectant to be effective. TK60 kills a wide variety of pathogens up to 30 times faster than commonly used disinfectants and resistant strains of pathogens cannot form against it. TK60’s short contact time improves patient flow and EVS efficiency by significantly reducing the time it takes to turn patient and operating rooms. TK60 and FC+ are water-based solutions that leave no residues, thereby eliminating issues caused by chemical exposure and the potential for slips, trips, and falls. Producing these simple, yet highly effective solutions on-site, is the wave of the sustainable future.

SourceMark Medical has been selected to exhibit this R-Water system at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange that will be held virtually September 21-23.

About SourceMark Medical

Founded in 2002 and Headquartered in Franklin, TN, SourceMark Medical is a manufacturer and master supplier offering innovative and affordable products for health systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, and physician offices. Our medical and surgical products are uniquely designed to improve patient care and clinician engagement through their ease-of-use, utilization efficiencies, and affordable cost-point. For more information, visit www.sourcemarkmedical.com or contact customerservice@sourcemarkusa.com.

About R-Water

R-Water is a disabled woman-owned business based in Texas. R-Water’s patented device gives hospitals, hotels, cruise ships, office buildings, restaurants, schools, and other facilities the power to produce sustainable cleaning and disinfecting solutions on-site. To learn more about how you can protect yourself against the threat of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, visit www.r-water.com or contact info@r-water.com.