Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan is Ready to Help All Michigan Students Get Back on Track

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM), a full-time, tuition-free public school program, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. HVAM students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, September 1, 2021.

“Despite the threat of the pandemic growing again, we are more equipped than ever to offer our students the best online learning experience possible,” said HVAM Head of School Mary Moorman. “We have overcome these obstacles before and I’m confident that we can persevere this school year!”

For most families, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Authorized by Mesick Consolidated Schools, and staffed by Michigan-licensed teachers, HVAM offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like HVAM reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. In some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. HVAM’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Additionally, HVAM staff understand that it is more important than ever to be ready for post-High School success, which is why they offer a 100% online, tuition free Early Middle College program. This program allows students to stay for a 13th year to complete up to 60 credits or an Associates Degree with the support of the HVAM team.

Highpoint Virtual Academy is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about HVAM and how to enroll, visit hvam.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM) is an online public-school program of Mesick Consolidated Schools, serving students across the state of Michigan. HVAM is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about HVAM, visit hvam.k12.com.