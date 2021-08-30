Roche partners with the Kolisi Foundation, One By One Target Covid Campaign and Transnet to launch free COVID-19 children’s book (Graphic: Business Wire)

JOHANNESBURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roche and the Kolisi Foundation today launched a children’s book, Keto and Zuri Learn about COVID-19, that will help parents and caregivers across Africa explain COVID-19 to children by sharing scientific facts in age-appropriate language. The book is available to download for free on both the Kolisi Foundation and Roche’s websites, and a limited run of free printed copies will be distributed throughout Africa in seven languages.

“We recognize the confusion and concern that children may be facing as a result of the pandemic and the changed behaviors of those around them. Similarly, we know the difficulties many parents and caregivers share in explaining scientific facts and public health policies to their children,” said Bart Vanhauwere, Area Head Africa, Roche. “This book aims to present the realities of COVID-19 in an easily digestible, approachable manner to help children and adults alike understand the changes caused by the pandemic and continue taking action to stay healthy.”

“We often notice that the families we meet need information in addition to more practical support. This is why the Kolisi Foundation is proud to partner on the creation of this book. It helps children understand COVID-19 and emphasizes the importance of health and safety behaviours, to protect themselves and their family members and friends. The full-colour illustration is visually appealing and the book is published in multiple languages,” said Valerie Anderson, Kolisi Foundation Operations and Programmes Manager.

In South Africa, Transnet, a 25-year partner of Roche, will be handing out a limited printed supply of the books through the Phelophepa trains. These two trains, of which Roche is the main external sponsor, are free, mobile healthcare clinics that are now dedicated to COVID-19 screening, testing and awareness for people living in rural communities.

The One by One Target Covid Campaign is also a partner of Keto and Zuri Learn about COVID-19. The Campaign is proudly supporting the distribution of the new children's book in Uganda, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. To help spread further awareness, they announced the creation of the book to their AfricaCovidChampions, who they brought together in an effort to spread reliable information about COVID-19.

AfricaCovidChampions is a new initiative that includes some of the most prominent African celebrities, media personalities, journalists, and influencers from the sports, entertainment, business, cultural and faith communities. Among many others, these prominent figures include Heritier Wanabe (Musician), Simon Mwewa Lane (TV Show Host), Joseph Kusaga (Media Owner), Jeff Koinange (Journalist/Talk Show Host) and Gift Ali (Ugandan Football player / Sports Personality). These influencers have committed to serve as powerful public health advocates and will help the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reach people with the essential information needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Digital copies of the children’s book can be downloaded here. It is available in multiple languages, including English, Afrikaans, Zulu, Xhosa Setswana, Portuguese, French: https://www.roche.com/sustainability/philanthropy/covid-19-childrens-book.htm

