WeCommerce Announces Grants of Deferred Share Units

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (“WeCommerce” or “the “Company”) (TSXV: WE) today announced it has granted deferred share units (“DSUs”) under the Company’s Incentive Security Plan (the “Plan”).

A total of 14,000 DSUs were granted to the non-management directors of the Company. The DSUs vest immediately but may not be exercised until a director ceases to serve on the Board. Pursuant to the Plan, the DSUs may be settled in cash or common shares of the Company at the discretion of the administrator of the Plan.

Further details regarding the Plan are set out in the management information circular of the Company dated May 14, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About WeCommerce Holdings Ltd

WeCommerce provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start and grow their online store. Our family of companies and brands include Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Archetype, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, Foursixty and Stamped. As one of Shopify’s first partners since 2010, WeCommerce is focused on building, acquiring and investing in leading technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

For more about WeCommerce, please visit https://www.wecommerce.co/ or refer to the public disclosure documents available under WeCommerce’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.