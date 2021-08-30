Inc. 5000 Names Cadence Counsel as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inc. magazine recently named Cadence Counsel, a leading recruitment firm for in-house law departments, to its annual Inc. 5000 list. As the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, the list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“To be recognized for growth at this juncture is both humbling and energizing,” said Monique Burt Williams, CEO of Cadence Counsel. “These are such challenging times for everyone, so we are thrilled that our flexible talent model has resonated so strongly with the market.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

“Our recruiters provide tremendous, widespread impact with each successful placement. They are changing lives, and that is a responsibility that we do not take lightly. I could not be prouder of this incredible group of professionals,” said Williams.

“We at TIAA congratulate Cadence Counsel on being named to the Inc. 5000 list,” said Phillip T. Rollock, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of TIAA. “We also applaud the Cadence Coalition initiative that seeks to build a pipeline of talent with the goal of increasing diversity in the legal profession, collaborating with in-house law departments and law firms.”

The Cadence Coalition: A Pipeline Partnership

To address the widespread lack of diversity in the legal profession, Cadence Counsel built the Cadence Coalition, a pipeline partnership between AmLaw 100 firms and Fortune 500 companies. The Coalition provides an inclusive matching platform for in-house law departments and their cooperating panel firms through Cadence Counsel’s interim attorney placement offering. Sister corporations Lateral Link and Bridgeline Solutions are intricately involved in the initiative.

“The Coalition is a breathing example of the power of allyship,” said Williams, one of the few African American CEOs of a global search firm. “Craig Brown suggested the idea and I was not immediately sold. I was hesitant to look to short-term engagements as the solution to such a deep rooted, complex problem. But, once I recognized how boldly our clients were willing to dive into critical DEI discussions, I became convinced of the Coalition’s strength. It makes perfect sense for Cadence Counsel’s core business function to join forces with Bridgeline’s command of the on-demand legal talent market and Lateral Link’s vast Am Law network for the benefit of the industry. The interest has been overwhelming.”

“Growing a high-functioning legal team that understands its customers as well as the practice of law is one of the wisest investments a company can make,” said Vice President and General Counsel of BIC, LaTanya Langley. “Our law department has certainly benefited from Cadence Counsel’s approach to attracting well-rounded talent, and it comes as no surprise that they have joined the ranks of the Inc. 5000 list. I suspect that this is only the beginning of their own extraordinary growth, especially with the launch of the Cadence Coalition.”

“It is no surprise that Cadence Counsel is growing so quickly–the in-house legal profession desperately needs greater diversity, and the interim attorney placement offering from Cadence Counsel is an elegant solution that connects attorneys and companies in a flexible way,” noted Jennifer Zachary, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Merck.

Cadence Counsel is ranked at No. 795 on the Inc. 5000 list.

About Cadence Counsel

A certified Women’s Business Enterprise with over a dozen offices stateside and abroad, Cadence Counsel is the nation’s largest diversity supplier of in-house lawyers. Cadence Counsel recruiters are former practicing attorneys and award-winning consultants who provide executive search and interim attorney placement services, document review staffing and diversity & development consulting to Fortune 500 law departments, sports franchises, technology organizations, public utilities, and more.