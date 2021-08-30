US Breastfeeding Supplies Markets Report 2021-2025 - Focus on Breast Pumps, Milk Storage and Feeding & Accessories - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Breastfeeding Supplies Market in the US 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The breastfeeding supplies market in the US is poised to grow by $895.19 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10.23%

The market is driven by the more number of working women and nuclear families and increased number of mothers with lower milk supply.

The report on breastfeeding supplies market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The breastfeeding supplies market in US analysis include product segment and application segment.

This study identifies the greater priority to breast milk than infant formula milk due to nutritional value as one of the prime reasons driving the breastfeeding supplies market in US growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breastfeeding supplies market in US vendors that include Ameda Inc., Ardo medical AG, Artsana Spa, Babisil Products Co. Ltd., BelleMa Co., Comotomo Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medela AG, and Pigeon Corp.

Also, the breastfeeding supplies market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Breast pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Breast milk storage and feeding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other breastfeeding accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

0-6 months' babies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7-12 months' babies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ameda Inc.

Ardo medical AG

Artsana Spa

Babisil Products Co. Ltd.

BelleMa Co.

Comotomo Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medela AG

Pigeon Corp.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2kxuf0