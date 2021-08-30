Petabyte to Partner with NVA to Transform Pet Care Experience for Doctors, Patients and Their Families

BELLEVUE, Wash. & AGOURA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petabyte Technology ("Petabyte"), a leading veterinary software company, and National Veterinary Associates ("NVA"), a global community of 1,200 veterinary hospitals, today announced a partnership to improve the lives of veterinarians, their teams, and pet parents through advanced software. Together, the two companies intend to develop the next evolution of Petabyte's software to modernize animal hospital operations and transform the pet parent experience. Petabyte and NVA's work will streamline patient care through a cloud-based, paperless digital platform accessible via any device enabling veterinary teams to spend more time with pets and their families. While at the same time, veterinary teams will delight modern day pet parents with online booking options, exam room check out, mobile payments and a best-in-class mobile app offering new ways to connect in person and virtually.

As part of the partnership, NVA will be offering Petabyte access to insights from its thousands of veterinary professionals and making a minority investment in Petabyte, which will continue to operate as an independent company. Additionally, Petabyte and NVA are inviting other forward-looking veterinary companies to join them as an industry consortium to build next-generation technology for the good of veterinary teams, pets, and pet parents everywhere.

“ Petabyte was founded with a mission to simplify veterinary operations and allow doctors and their staff to spend more time doing what they do best – caring for pets and their families," said Michael Hyman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Petabyte. " Our software solutions streamline hospital operations, client management and connect pet parents to their veterinarians. In partnering with NVA, we quickly recognized a like-minded innovative community that puts pets and their families, and veterinary teams at the heart of their work. We are looking forward to announcing additional members of our consortium who will work alongside Petabyte and NVA to dramatically improve the hospital experience for all veterinary teams and pet parents everywhere.”

" NVA is driven by a passion for innovation, community, and the love of animals and the people who love them," said Brian Kelly, President and COO of NVA. “ Sharing our commitment to the profession of veterinary care, Petabyte's innovative team is building software to meet the needs of today's veterinarian who wants to spend more time with patients, less with paperwork, and connect with clients in new ways, both in-person and virtually. This partnership advances our ongoing efforts to actively influence the technology we use in our practices and further the modernization of the client experience. By working with Petabyte and other veterinary companies in the consortium, we will contribute our 25 years of veterinary experience and co-create the next-generation software for the good of veterinary practices, pets, and pet lovers everywhere."

About Petabyte

Petabyte's mission is to give veterinary healthcare practitioners greater understanding and control over their business using cloud-based technology. Petabyte is a unique enterprise practice management solution that allows veterinary practices to run more efficient operations and deliver better patient veterinary care. Petabyte modernizes patient management for veterinary hospitals through its suite of software solutions, including: Rhapsody, a cloud-based Practice Information Management System (PIMS); Petabyte Analytics, an enterprise-level analytics platform; and a mobile application simplifying the pet care experience for pet parents. With innovative features such as standardized data, comprehensive wellness plans, virtual check-in, on-the-go communications, and a built-in payment system, Petabyte enables doctors to deliver exceptional care to pets and their families.

The company brings together unique talent with decades of experience in the veterinary industry and in building cutting-edge technology to deliver the best practice management solution on the market. For more information, visit https://petabyte.technology.

About NVA

NVA is a leading global veterinary community of 1,200 independently managed veterinary hospitals providing specialty, emergency, and general medical care and more than 100 pet resorts united in the love of animals and the people who love them. Rooted in a culture of compassion, innovation and collaboration, NVA champions each hospital's unique culture and provides the support and opportunities veterinary teams need to deliver exceptional care to pets and their families. For more information, visit www.nva.com.