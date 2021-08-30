Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services Selects ESO Health Data Exchange for EMS Agencies, Hospitals in the State

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals and state EMS/Trauma offices, today announced it is extending its partnership with the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services (VAOEMS) to provide ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE) to all EMS agencies and hospitals in the state. ESO is currently building and delivering a statewide EMS data repository and statewide trauma registry for the collection and analysis of data to reveal key insights and trends.

ESO HDE is a first-of-its-kind bidirectional data exchange platform that allows EMS and hospitals to share time-sensitive patient data electronically. The platform translates the information automatically from any prehospital electronic patient care report (ePCR) system to any hospital electronic medical record (EMR) system. The benefits of sharing patient data between agencies and hospitals delivers a fuller picture for emergency department personnel to react and respond accordingly to incoming patients, while providing outcome data to EMS that will improve quality and performance.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with ESO and provide their HDE platform to all our EMS agencies and hospitals in the state,” said Adam Harrell, Associate Director, Virginia Office of EMS. “Being able to see patient outcomes across the entire patient journey is a real game changer for us. This will allow us to see trends and garner insights across the entire state to ensure we are focused on delivering the best patient care possible.”

Key benefits for Virginia’s EMS agencies and hospitals include:

Stronger continuity of care that connects prehospital care data with hospital care data.

Outcome data that provides a full picture of the patient journey for all parties from the time of the 911 call to the time the patient leaves the hospital.

Integration between prehospital and hospital systems saves significant time and allows emergency department staff to focus on patient care.

Acceleration of quality improvement programs.

“Virginia continues to lead the charge and set the example for other states when it comes to the use of data and analytics to drive improvements across the entire health and public safety continuum,” said Dr. Brent Myers, Chief Medical Officer for ESO. “Access to patient outcome data for all parties is critical to improving community health and safety – for patients as well as EMS and hospital personnel.”

To learn more about ESO HDE, visit: https://www.eso.com/hospital/health-data-exchange/

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.