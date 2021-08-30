Hyatt Teams Up with Gopuff to Offer Everyday Essentials On-the-Go

Starting today at more than a dozen Hyatt Place hotels, the Hyatt Place brand and Gopuff, a go-to platform for consumers’ immediate everyday needs, team up to provide guests at participating properties with fast, free delivery of thousands of everyday items. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced a collaboration between the Hyatt Place brand and Gopuff, a go-to platform for consumers’ immediate everyday needs, such as drinks, snacks, over-the-counter medications, home and baby products and more, including alcohol in select markets.

Starting today at more than a dozen Hyatt Place hotels, this pilot program will create an added layer of convenience and comfort for travelers, providing guests at participating properties with fast, free delivery of thousands of everyday items. Guests at participating hotels can receive items in just 30 minutes delivered from Gopuff’s local micro-fulfillment centers. The collaboration will expand the Hyatt Place brand’s Necessities program, which offers guests a wide range of essentials to keep, borrow or buy, such as toothpaste, cellphone chargers or headphones.

In a recent survey, Hyatt learned that 60% of travelers have forgotten to pack an item (e.g., toiletries and first aid) for a business or leisure trip*. Leveraging data from the same survey, Hyatt and Gopuff identified the most-often-forgotten and most-likely-to-purchase items and collaborated to create in-app categories such as Travel Essentials, Spa Retreat, Movie Night, Office on the Go, and more, to ensure guests have easy, quick access to the items they need most while traveling.

“As both business and leisure travelers adjust their travel routines and seek new ways to travel safely, it’s important for us to keep the needs and wellbeing of our guests at the forefront of everything we do,” said Emily Wright, Global Brand Leader, Hyatt. “Every detail of the Hyatt Place experience is designed around innovation and intuitive design to make guest stays as seamless and comfortable as possible. Our collaboration with Gopuff is just another way the brand is helping guests get the most out of their stay, regardless of their reason for travel.”

Through this collaboration, Hyatt Place guests at participating hotels may enjoy the following benefits:

Free delivery on every Gopuff order for all Hyatt Place guests at participating properties.

Access to quick and free delivery of thousands of products, including drinks, snacks, over-the-counter medications, home cleaning and baby products, alcohol in select markets, and pet products for those guests traveling with their furry friends.

Guests who are using Gopuff for the first time will also receive $10 credit for their first two orders ($20 total)

Guests staying at participating Hyatt Place pilot hotels in Nashville and Phoenix specifically may also take advantage of fresh meals, such as pizza, breakfast sandwiches, cafe style coffee and matcha drinks, and more.

“As a customer-first business, we’re excited to work with Hyatt to bring a one-of-a-kind, convenient experience to their guests,” said Marshall Osborne, Gopuff’s Head of Business Development. “As we continue our mission to become the world’s go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, we're excited to leverage our unique model to innovate yet another industry – travel. We look forward to collaborating with Hyatt to improve the way we travel and to enable Gopuff to deliver to more customers in new ways."

Through February 2022, Hyatt Place guests at the following pilot locations can simply scan the QR code placed in their rooms and common areas to take advantage of the offer during their stay or visit Gopuff.com/r/gohyattplace for more information. Once registered as a new Gopuff user, guests can shop across various product categories and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Participating hotels include:

Chicago:

Hyatt Place Chicago/River North

Hyatt Place Chicago/Downtown-The Loop

Hyatt Place Chicago / Wicker Park

Phoenix, Arizona:

Hyatt Place Phoenix/ Chandler-Fashion Center

Hyatt Place Tempe/Phoenix Airport

Hyatt Place Phoenix/Mesa

Hyatt Place Scottsdale/Old Town

Denver, Colorado:

Hyatt Place Denver-South/Park Meadows

Hyatt Place Denver Tech Center

Hyatt Place Denver Airport

Nashville, Tennessee:

Hyatt Place Nashville/Downtown

Hyatt Place Nashville/Brentwood

Hyatt Place Nashville/Opryland

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

