Through New UFC Partnership, ZipRecruiter Strives to Help a New Wave of Job Seekers Find Their Next Great Opportunity

LAS VEGAS & SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading online employment marketplace ZipRecruiter today announced its new partnership with UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization. The partnership allows ZipRecruiter to share its innovative technology, which streamlines and eases the job search process, with UFC’s millions of fans. ZipRecruiter will serve as the official sponsor for events including Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) on ESPN+, select Pay-Per-Views, and other UFC live events.

“More than half of Americans are considering new employment, and we know the job search process can be daunting. At ZipRecruiter we operate like a personal recruiter, supporting job seekers by curating opportunities for them to consider and even going so far as to pitch them as a potential candidate to employers where they would be a great fit,” said ZipRecruiter CEO and co-founder Ian Siegel. “We’re excited to connect with UFC’s fanbase, and anyone who is ready to land their next great opportunity.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome ZipRecruiter aboard as a new official partner for UFC,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “ZipRecruiter is a best-in-class brand and an innovator in the online employment marketplace. We’re looking forward to partnering with them to leverage the power of the UFC brand to help them reach a new wave of job seekers ready to find and land their dream job.”

ZipRecruiter will be integrated into UFC content, showcasing how job seekers in various industries have successfully found a new role by using a leading online employment marketplace. Through its AI technology, ZipRecruiter empowers job seekers by helping them discover opportunities that are a great fit, pitching them to employers, and making the process easy and transparent. ZipRecruiter’s presence in UFC content will debut on Tuesday, August 31, in Las Vegas during the Season 5 premiere of Dana White's Contender Series. As a part of the campaign, ZipRecruiter will spotlight UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin as they reflect on their own career journeys.

About ZipRecruiter:

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past four years and is rated the #1 employment marketplace by G2.

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 166 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

1 Based on ratings information for the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from the AppFollow platform, during the period of March 2017 to Mar 2021 for the job seeker apps of ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Craigslist, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as set forth in G2, Best Job Boards Software, https://www.g2.com/categories/job-boards?utf8=%E2%9C%93&order=top_shelf (last visited January 25, 2021).