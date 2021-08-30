Bankjoy Expands Reach to More Than One Million Members

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital banking provider Bankjoy is expanding its reach to more than one million members nationwide, demonstrating a strong and growing demand for its digital platform.

This milestone comes on the heels of adding several more credit unions to its digital banking suite, including:

Arapahoe Credit Union, with $150 million in assets and over 11,000 members

US Employees Federal Credit Union, with $192 million in assets and over 18,000 members

Zia Credit Union, with $190 million in assets and over 12,000 members

Colorado’s most awarded financial institution, Arapahoe Credit Union has also partnered with Bankjoy to deliver its members an outstanding digital experience. According to Jason Salazar, Vice President of Operations of Arapahoe, “Despite our size, ACU has been consistently recognized as a leader in the state. Bankjoy is the next step in our digital evolution, allowing us to stay ahead of our members’ expectations while also being cost-effective. We are particularly fond of the help we expect from their voice banking assistant, ‘Joy.’”

Chartered in 1938 by Oklahoma City postal workers, US Employees Federal Credit Union (USE FCU) is also now working with Bankjoy. “Our mission is to provide services that go above and beyond our members’ expectations. Bankjoy is a natural fit to that. We look forward to working with them and the value it will provide our community,” said Michael LeForce, VP of Marketing for USE FCU.

Zia Credit Union is the latest credit union to partner with Bankjoy. Since 1955, Zia CU has been dedicated to empowering generations of Northern New Mexican families through personalized service, education and lending. According to Dwayne Herrera, President/CEO at Zia, “We strive to offer our members the best financial experience possible every time they come into contact with us. By adding Bankjoy, we are continuing that commitment on the digital front."

Bankjoy creates modern digital products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Its banking API is a proven bridge between financial institutions and the world's most cutting-edge Fintech.

“Credit unions have a longstanding history of providing superior service, but they are also taking a more proactive approach to innovation, according to a recent study in PYMNTS.com,” said Michael Duncan, CEO of Bankjoy. “In 2020, 12% of credit unions said they launched new products and services before their competitors, and nearly half [46%] say they were quick to innovate new solutions after observing market trends. This is an increase from 8% and 30%, respectively, in 2019.”

Duncan continued, “We’re seeing consistent trends, as more credit unions like Arapahoe, USE FCU, Zia CU and many others look to deliver a seamless digital experience, from mobile and online banking, e-statements, online account opening, online loan origination and conversational AI. Driven largely by member demand, we expect to see a continued emphasis on better digital tools and stand ready to support these initiatives.”

About Bankjoy

Detroit-based FinTech, Bankjoy, delivers modern banking technology, including mobile banking, online banking, and a banking API to banks and credit unions — big and small. The company prides itself on creating beautiful products with advanced features, simple navigation, modern look and feel, and world class user experiences shaped by talking to users. Bankjoy is a Y Combinator- and CheckAlt-backed company. For more information, visit www.bankjoy.com.