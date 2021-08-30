Samyang Biopharm USA, Inc. and Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) Announce Strategic Collaboration to Study SYB-010; A First-in-Class, Immune Stimulatory Monoclonal Antibody

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samyang Biopharm USA, Inc. (https://us.samyangbiopharm.com) a subsidiary of Samyang Holdings Corp. (https://samyangbiopharm.com/eng), announced today that the company has entered into a research collaboration with the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), a state agency for scientific research and technological development. The two organizations will work together to study the effect of NKG2D-ligand-containing vesicles and Samyang’s proprietary monoclonal antibody, SYB-010, on NKG2D receptor expression and NK cell function. Financial terms of the agreement were not released.

“CSIC is the ideal partner for our early-stage discovery program with their proven scientific capability and successful track record in analyzing the immunomodulatory impact of antibodies. We look forward to future involvement within this collaboration" said Sean McKenna, Ph.D., Vice President of Research, Samyang Biopharm USA. “Partnering with CISC on SYB-010 will allow Samyang to advance our promising drug candidate.”

SYB-010 is a monoclonal antibody targeting the human NKG2D-ligands, MCA/B, which has shown a clear immumodulatory effect in pre-clinical models. Treatment with this antibody markedly reduces tumor growth; while showing potential to also reduce the number of metastases and increasing overall animal survival. In 2019, Samyang acquired global rights for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of SYB-010 (formerly CuraB-10) from CanCure, LLC. More information on that collaboration can be found here. Samyang continues to develop this antibody both internally and through collaborations to enable future clinical programs.

“By combining our expertise in pre-clinical research that analyzes the immunomodulatory effect of drug candidates, we hope to confirm the potential of SYB-010 as a transformative cancer agent,” said Drs. Valés-Gómez and Reyburn, Group Leaders at Spanish National Research Council. “We believe that this project is an important step in helping improve our overall understanding of the biology regulating this receptor and its ligands; and will allow us to foster further discovery and development efforts for Samyang.”

“We believe that SYB-010 has great clinical potential and are pleased to be collaborating with CSIC whose breadth of experience in pre-clinical research will allow Samyang to advance this compound forward into the clinic,” said Helen Hyun Jung Lee M.D., President/CEO, Samyang Biopharm USA, Inc. “Through this collaboration, we will benefit from our partner’s strong science expertise and enabling technologies to further influence and enhance our lead program and have the opportunity to evaluate the full potential of SYB-010 at this critical juncture.”

About the Spanish National Research Council

The Spanish National Research Council is a state agency for scientific research and technological development. It is the largest public research institution in Spain and one of the most renowned institutions in the European Research Area (ERA). It is affiliated to the Ministry of Science and Innovation through the Secretary General for Research and comprises more than 1,500 research groups and 120 centers devoted to three main research areas: Society, Life and Material.

About Samyang Biopharm USA, Inc.

Samyang Biopharm USA, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the global development of first-in class biologic therapeutics for oncology and rare disease indications, was established as a subsidiary of Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation (South Korea) in August 2018 and in 2021 became a subsidiary of Samyang Holdings Corp. Through collaborations, partnerships and in-licensing, Samyang Biopharm USA seeks to identify promising pre-clinical and early clinical candidates and advance them through clinical development with the objective of improving the life of patients worldwide. The company’s current pipeline includes the anti-MIC immuno-oncology asset SYB-010 currently in IND enabling studies.