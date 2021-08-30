Fubo Gaming, Ak-Chin Indian Community Announce Completion of Market Access Agreement in Arizona for Forthcoming Mobile Fubo Sportsbook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fubo Gaming, a subsidiary of leading sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), announced it has secured a market access agreement in Arizona for its forthcoming Fubo Sportsbook mobile app via the Ak-Chin Indian Community. The Ak-Chin Indian Community was awarded a special license to provide online sports betting via a mobile app, accessible within the state of Arizona, on Friday, August 27.

The agreement marks Fubo Gaming’s fifth market access agreement following Pennsylvania (via The Cordish Companies), New Jersey and Indiana (via Caesars Entertainment) and Iowa (via Casino Queen). Fubo Sportsbook remains on track to launch in the fourth quarter, subject to requisite regulatory approvals in each jurisdiction.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ak-Chin for a market access agreement in Arizona," said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. "Our comprehensive sports entertainment experience is envisioned to combine real-money wagering with fuboTV's live sports offering for a seamless user experience enabling consumers to wager while they watch. Arizonans are passionate professional and collegiate sports fans who we believe will enjoy the market defining Fubo Sportsbook."

As sports fans crave more interaction and engagement between their viewing and betting experiences, Fubo Sportsbook aims to encapsulate the two through a differentiated and industry-first integration of streaming and sports wagering. Through Fubo Sportsbook, fuboTV intends to integrate real money wagering with its expansive live sports offering, creating an interactive omniscreen entertainment ecosystem in which the wagering app automatically syncs with users’ interests and viewing. Fubo Sportsbook intends to combine data from both the betting and streaming platforms, leveraging fuboTV’s first-party user behavior data to understand consumers’ viewing preferences and recommend relevant bets, turning passive viewers into active, engaged participants.

“This agreement marks another monumental step in our journey to bringing Fubo Sportsbook to consumers, expanding our sportsbook’s reach to at least five states,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “We’re committed to meeting sports fans where they are and delivering what they truly want — a more personalized, interactive sports entertainment experience, all within the fuboTV ecosystem.”

“This is a tremendously exciting day for the entire Ak-Chin Indian Community,” said Ak-Chin Chairman Robert Miguel. “With this sports betting license and our strategic partnership with Fubo Sports, we know we’ll be able to offer our customers the kind of premier entertainment experience they’ve come to expect from Ak-Chin, whether they visit our sportsbook in-person or online.”

About Fubo Gaming

Fubo Gaming Inc., is a Chicago-based subsidiary of live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) that is dedicated to delivering a unique, hyper-personalized sports entertainment and wagering experience. Launched in 2021, Fubo Gaming brings together fuboTV’s leading sports-first live TV streaming platform with the soon-to-be-launched Fubo Sportsbook to create an omniscreen ecosystem in which wagering information automatically syncs with users’ interests and real-time viewing. Fubo Sportsbook is expected to launch in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals. It currently has market access agreements for Arizona via Ak-Chin Indian Community, Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies, Iowa via Casino Queen, as well as Indiana and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment Inc. For more information, visit fubosportsbook.com.

About Ak-Chin Indian Community

The Ak-Chin Indian Community, located in northwestern Pinal County, was established by presidential decree in 1912. There are approximately 1,100 Tribal members in the Community, primarily comprised of Akimel O'odham, Tohono O'odham and Hia-Ced O'odham members. Our Native American language is O’odham. Ak-Chin remains agrarian-focused and features Ak-Chin Farms, where barley, potatoes, alfalfa and corn are cultivated across 15,000 acres. The Ak-Chin Community has grown to offer multiple other amenities, as well, including: Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino & Resort, Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, Ak-Chin Circle Entertainment Center, and more. Information: ak-chin.nsn.us.

