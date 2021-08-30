Redbox Partners With Anthem Sports & Entertainment to Bring the Popular AXS TV NOW & Fight Network Channels to Its Growing Free Live TV Streaming Service

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redbox, a leading entertainment company, announced today that it has expanded its content agreement with Anthem Sports & Entertainment, adding two additional channels to its rapidly growing free live TV streaming service. The fan-favorite music and entertainment streaming service AXS TV NOW and innovative combat sports platform Fight Network join Anthem’s IMPACT Wrestling Channel on the Redbox streaming app, which is available on devices such as Roku, Vizio, Samsung, LG, Xbox, iOS, and Android.

AXS TV NOW is an ad-supported entertainment, music, and lifestyle streaming service tailor-made for viewers looking for world-class performances and concerts, compelling and inspiring stories about their favorite artists and celebrities, and first-person insights and explorations into the world of popular culture. As a credible content brand and premier music authority, AXS TV NOW creates and curates stories that both inform and entertain.

Compiling more than 500 hours of content from AXS TV’s rich cable library, AXS TV NOW boasts an extensive roster of original and acquired programming putting the spotlight on some of the Network’s most popular series. Featured offerings include Music’s Greatest Mysteries, The Big Interview With Dan Rather, Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, The Top Ten Revealed, and Rock Legends, as well as a wide variety of digital-exclusive series such as the intimate artist profile At Home And Social and the weekly recap show Music High 5. The service also presents premium concerts from the world’s biggest artists like Pearl Jam, Bon Jovi, Tina Turner, Soundgarden, Anderson .Paak, and Maroon 5, and first-class documentaries covering icons such as Alice Cooper, Jay Z, Lenny Kravitz, Coldplay, Prince, and The Allman Brothers.

Fight Network is the premier destination for 24/7 combat sports coverage, unleashing more than 300 hours of hard-hitting live fights from top promoters across the globe. Additionally, Fight Network presents a diverse slate of critically acclaimed original programs including Retrospective, Diary, In 60, Fight Network Recharged and After The Fight, as well as an impressive roster of classic fights and compilations.

"Anthem Sports & Entertainment has a wealth of great content that is perfect for our Redbox streaming audience,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. "We’ve already seen success with the IMPACT Wrestling Channel, and we know Fight Network and AXS TV NOW will also be well received by our viewers.”

“Redbox is a true pioneer in the streaming landscape, and Anthem is proud to expand upon our successful partnership with the launch of AXS TV NOW and Fight Network on the platform,” said Len Asper, President and CEO of Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “The IMPACT Wrestling Channel has been well-received by Redbox users, and we are excited to provide them with even more top-quality content with these two new additions. From classic concerts and iconic bouts, to insightful interviews, unique originals, and everything in-between, our networks offer something for everyone, and we look forward to sharing them all with the Redbox audience.”

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

About AXS TV NOW

AXS TV NOW, Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc.’s free ad-supported OTT linear channel, offers more that 500 hours of content from AXS TV’s rich cable channel library. The digital network is an entertainment, music, and lifestyle hub boasting an extensive roster of both original and acquired programming featuring some of the sister cable network’s most popular series including The Big Interview With Dan Rather, Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, The Top Ten Revealed, Rock Legends, Real Money, and a wide variety of digital-exclusive series, in addition to concerts and documentaries. The Company also offers a free direct to consumer app, AXS TV, which is currently available on Apple devices, including Apple TV; Android devices; the Roku platform and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Visit the network’s website, www.axs.tv, to find more free viewing options and information about all digital offerings.

About Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. is a globally integrated multi-platform media company with offices and studios in Los Angeles, Denver, Nashville, New York, Kansas City and Toronto. Anthem's portfolio includes AXS TV, a leading music, entertainment and lifestyle television channel and digital media company; Fight Network, the world's premier combat sports channel; IMPACT Wrestling, one of the world's leading wrestling organizations specializing in original programming and live events; Invicta Fighting Championships, the world’s premier all-women mixed martial arts promotion; Game+, the leader in Esports and gaming content; GameTV, the home of game shows and competition-based reality series; and HDNet Movies, which features theatrically released films and documentaries. Anthem also has a significant ownership interest in Pursuit Channel, one of the top outdoor channels in the U.S.