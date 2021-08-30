Lenovo and RealWear Join Forces to Bring Assisted Reality Solutions to Enterprise Customers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, NC & VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenovo™ (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), a global technology leader, and RealWear, the world’s leading provider of assisted reality solutions for frontline industrial workers, today announced a global collaboration to bring assisted reality solutions to enterprise customers. The combined technologies and resources of both companies will enable customers to select, deploy and scale right-fit extended reality (XR) technologies worldwide.

Extended Collaboration for the Global Enterprise XR Market

Under the collaboration, Lenovo has certified the RealWear HMT-1 devices for use on its ThinkReality™ platform, expanding frontline workers’ access to optimized, hands-free 2D applications. Additionally, Lenovo will offer RealWear’s HMT-1 family of assisted reality wearable devices through its global sales network.

A cloud and device-agnostic solution for enterprise deployments, ThinkReality™ is among the world’s most powerful and flexible enterprise XR software. The platform provides enterprise customers with advanced development and management tools, including a software development kit, content and device management services, enterprise integration, a robust developer portal, and ready-to-use microservices.

ThinkReality also includes turn-key certified solutions for vital XR applications from remote assistance, guided workflow and training to remote data visualization and design collaboration. Customers using devices on the ThinkReality platform have access to these common use case applications immediately without needing to spend additional time or money on content development.

With the addition of the RealWear HMT-1, Lenovo’s ThinkReality platform now supports a full range of solutions across the XR spectrum. These XR solutions include the ‘reality first, digital second’ experience of assisted reality through the RealWear HMT-1 to the ‘immersive but not isolating’ experience of the new ThinkReality A3 smart glasses and the ‘world-focused’ ThinkReality A6 with transparent lenses, as well as the fully immersive experience of virtual reality (VR) with the Lenovo Mirage VRS3 all-in-one VR headset.

The RealWear HMT-1 monocular device, the leading ruggedized head-mounted intelligent wearable, gives industrial workers real-time access to information and expertise, while keeping their hands and field of view free for work. The RealWear device allows workers to use voice-controlled commands – even in high noise environments – to collaborate with remote experts or navigate through complex workflows to reduce procedural errors. RealWear is fully compatible with worker Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), purpose-built for industry and enterprise, and features the category’s only ‘full shift’ hot-swappable battery.

The RealWear HMT-1 works with hundreds of powerful software applications from RealWear Ready solution partners, each optimized for completely hands-free voice control. That means no scrolling, swiping, hand gestures, or tapping – just simple voice commands. The HMT-1 can be used for remote mentor video calling, document navigation, guided workflow, mobile forms and industrial IoT data visualization. The device boasts more than 200 voice-controlled apps for hundreds of industrial use cases.

“To fulfill the ThinkReality vision of making it easier than ever to build, deploy, and manage enterprise XR solutions at scale, Lenovo is collaborating with a growing ecosystem of hardware and software solution providers,” said Jon Pershke, Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business Development, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group. “The addition of RealWear’s field-proven monocular device on the ThinkReality platform means we’ll be able to support an even larger and growing number of enterprise customers as they equip industrial frontline workers with cutting-edge XR technology that improves workplace safety and drive unprecedented ROI.”

“Our collaboration with Lenovo will provide a rich and powerful experience for frontline workers while enhancing worker safety,” said Sanjay Jhawar, Co-founder and President, RealWear. “We’re excited to help bring the benefits of HMT-1 assisted reality solutions to Lenovo’s enterprise customers globally, leveraging a strong ecosystem of collaboration and productivity software tools for digital transformation. Additionally, we look forward to expanding our cooperation with Lenovo in the future across a range of end-user experience driven initiatives.”

Powerful Ecosystem of Support and Services

Lenovo serves enterprise customers in 180 markets around the world. The company’s focus on quality and security is why Lenovo has been a trusted supplier to commercial customers and local/national government agencies around the world since 2005. In 2019, more than 300 of the world’s Fortune 500 companies bought Lenovo technology products.

The ThinkReality platform and devices are supported by Lenovo Integrated Solution Services (LISS), a global end-to-end service program that supports the relevant hardware, software, and services to provide an advanced level of care throughout a solution’s lifecycle.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About RealWear

RealWear® is the world’s leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions that engage, empower, and elevate the modern frontline industrial worker to perform work tasks more safely, and with increased efficiency and precision. RealWear give these workers real-time access to information and expertise, while keeping their hands and field of view free for work. Workers use voice-controlled commands – even in high noise environments – to collaborate with remote experts or navigate through workflows. RealWear is fully compatible with worker PPE, purpose-built for industry and enterprise, and features the only “all shift” battery. RealWear is field proven with world-class customers, including Shell, Goodyear, Mars, Colgate-Palmolive, and BMW, who have used it to improve workplace safety while delivering unprecedented ROI.

RealWear is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington in the United States, with local offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, and Korea, along with a new customer experience center in Dubai. RealWear’s number one position was further strengthened with triple (3X) year-over-year growth in 2020. The company has shipped wearable devices to more than 3,000 unique enterprise customers worldwide in a range of industries, including Energy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Telecommunications.

For more information, visit www.realwear.com.

