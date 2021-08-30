Workato Launches Global Alliance and Strategic Partnership with HCL to Bring New Integration and Automation Solutions to Enterprise Customers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workato, the leading and fastest-growing enterprise automation platform, today announced a new partnership with HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company. Together, they are introducing ADvantage Workato, a unique set of offerings and integrations with the Workato platform to support end-to-end business transformation through data/application integration and process automation, all with the help of trusted HCL expert consultants.

ADvantage Workato provides the best practices from HCL’s past project experiences to augment and catalyze the Workato Integration project execution for customers. Offered directly through HCL to new and existing joint customers, ADvantage Workato includes a set of accelerators, frameworks, and playbooks that facilitate and accelerate consistent implementation of integration projects, ensuring productivity and inclusiveness in Workato engagements.

“As organizations around the globe continue to recognize the immense potential of automation for driving quicker growth and significant efficiencies across teams, it’s integral to have smooth implementation and deployment,” said Markus Zirn, SVP of Strategy & Business Development at Workato. “Our technology partnership with HCL will benefit enterprise customers looking to implement Workato with the support of seasoned HCL consultants who intimately understand complex processes and can offer practice expertise and insights.”

Low-code no-code (LCNC) technology is gaining prominence with many analysts predicting it will account for a significant portion of app development in a few years. Coupled with the growing pressure on business leaders to break down silos across the organization, the trend has made it necessary for companies to invest in an integration and automation platform that embodies both usability and enterprise-grade capabilities. HCL recognizes Workato as a business transformation leader, helping customers achieve complete digital transformation and efficiency by creating and implementing a low-code no-code approach to automations that are complex and core to their enterprise.

“As we help organizations navigate their transformational journeys, the need for strong technological foundations for the transformation is a constant,” said Anand Birje, Senior Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies. “Workato is poised to help companies become the future-forward versions of themselves in a significant way. As they help organizations automate any process in the business quickly, their API-led strategy is the future-proof mechanism for helping organizations build automations that will last. We are thrilled to partner with Workato to empower more organizations in their transformation journeys.”

Available for enterprise customers now, HCL and Workato will offer:

HCL Real-time Operations and Analytics Reporting (ROAR) for Workato: A next-generation monitoring solution based on open-source framework to deliver real-time service, APIs, and KIP monitoring and reporting.

A next-generation monitoring solution based on open-source framework to deliver real-time service, APIs, and KIP monitoring and reporting. An ICC setup kit for Workato: A comprehensive set of artifacts, templates, best practices, methodologies and reusable services based on years of experience in the field of service enablement and application integration within enterprises.

A comprehensive set of artifacts, templates, best practices, methodologies and reusable services based on years of experience in the field of service enablement and application integration within enterprises. Integration-as-a-Service offering: The Workato platform and recipe design, development, and an Operations-as-a-Service model, under a single contract from HCL.

The Workato platform and recipe design, development, and an Operations-as-a-Service model, under a single contract from HCL. Workato Utils: A set of utilities such as reusable utility scripts and utility processes which come in handy for any Workato-based integration implementation, including custom connectors for integration with BPM tools.

To learn more about how Workato is partnering with organizations like HCL, visit https://directory.workato.com/consultants/hcl-technologies.

