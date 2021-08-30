Lucency selects IntelePeer’s Atmosphere CPaaS solution to enhance its breakthrough digital-to-voice SaaS technology offering for telephony customers.

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, is pleased to announce that Lucency has selected IntelePeer’s omni-channel Atmosphere CPaaS solution to enhance its breakthrough digital-to-voice Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology that captures the context of a customer’s engagement journey—from an online interaction all the way through to a contact center experience. With Atmosphere CPaaS, a powerful platform built to improve processes and solve business challenges, Lucency enables product managers, marketers and contact center teams and agents to create customized experiences for each visitor while increasing profitability.

“Prior to implementing IntelePeer’s CPaaS solution, our SaaS technology—which is carrier and telephony platform agnostic—lacked robust reporting and insight into billing,” says Lucency Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Hill. “We tested several CPaaS solutions but none of them offered flexibility, ease of use, scalability or customer support. We needed a solution that was going to be reliable, scalable and easy for our telephony clients to use to determine their workflows, and eventually update themselves. IntelePeer checked all the boxes, particularly with its Atmosphere SmartFlows®, which enabled us to build into our software invaluable, cost-saving omni-channel, communications-enabled workflows.”

A wide range of marketing and call center operations rely on Lucency technology to provide visibility into what a customer sees and experiences throughout the entire customer journey— from website to chat to phone—in real-time. This enables them to not only evaluate which marketing and customer journey data points are driving chats and phone calls but also which channels they use and how they experience each one, which is essential for improving communication strategies and engagement.

By integrating with IntelePeer’s Atmosphere CPaaS solution for contact centers and marketers, Lucency offers the additional tools and insight organizations need to make more informed decisions and improve engagements. Recognizing that customers don’t want to be just another number, it allows for personalization of each interaction based on past conversations and sentiment so that contact centers and marketers can show they care about their customers individually.

“Conversation context along the customer journey is more important than ever for call centers and marketers whose main goal is to sell more products and provide better customer experience,” comments Jeremy Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at IntelePeer. “Lucency is ahead of the technology curve, recognizing where the gaps are and how to bridge them for its clients. We could not be more thrilled with the results that demonstrate the benefits of multi-channel analytics and smart work flows, which help Lucency clients reduce call handle times, improve customer satisfaction, and increase revenues across the whole organization.”

Atmosphere CPaaS enables companies to engage with customers through voice, SMS and digital messaging, while providing AI-enabled automation and communications routing and on-demand analytics for actionable intelligence. For on-premises or hybrid contact centers, IntelePeer makes it easy to bring these features and more into existing platforms from vendors such as Lucency. Enterprises short on time or resources can also utilize IntelePeer’s Atmosphere Managed Solutions for ongoing integration and configuration support.

For more information, visit: www.intelepeer.com

About Lucency

Lucency Technologies, an advanced Customer Context Platform, enables the real-time transfer of a customer’s active website data (‘Context’) to the cloud contact center. Because the customer’s data transfer happens in real-time, agents understand and anticipate the customer’s exact needs. Additionally, cloud communication systems directly benefit from both the raw and analyzed data to improve IVRs, IVAs, customer messaging, routing, agent performance, and overall customer experience. For more information visit: www.lucency.com.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer creates smarter customer interactions, through its award-winning omnichannel communications solutions, powered by automation, AI and analytics. Our Atmosphere CPaaS improves customer experience and satisfaction, decreases operational costs, drives new revenue, and improves business processes — all delivered through a single, easy-to-use platform that works seamlessly with existing business software and infrastructure. For more information visit: www.intelepeer.com.