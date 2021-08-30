Research Shows KinderCare’s Programs Help Mitigate Pandemic-Related Learning Loss

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Results from the annual 2020-2021 BRIGANCE® and TerraNova® national studies demonstrate that KinderCare’s quality early childhood education programs supported children’s development and helped to mitigate learning loss in students during the pandemic. On average, children who enrolled earlier in the 2020-2021 school year in KinderCare had better overall performance on the BRIGANCE developmental screen than children who enrolled later in the pandemic. This study also showed better than expected improvement for children across developmental domains from fall 2020 to spring 2021 and that the longer children were enrolled in KinderCare, the better their developmental status. In a separate study, kindergartners in KinderCare programs who were assessed with the TerraNova showed significantly higher reading and math scores the longer they were enrolled in KinderCare.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we know that learning loss is a top concern for many parents. These assessment data show that KinderCare is uniquely positioned to counter learning loss and set children up for success,” said Dr. Elanna Yalow, KinderCare’s Chief Academic Officer. “Our teachers’ focus on providing high-quality learning experiences for the children in their classrooms has positively impacted our students throughout the pandemic, helping them to develop the skills needed for future schooling and social development.”

Data from BRIGANCE® assessments show that while all children benefited from enrollment in KinderCare programs during the pandemic, infants and toddlers showed the most benefit. For those infants and toddlers who enrolled in KinderCare during the pandemic with developmental concerns, KinderCare’s comprehensive programs supported their developmental progress.

According to TerraNova® assessment results of early math and reading skills, students enrolled in KinderCare kindergarten programs are well-prepared and ahead of expectations as they prepare for first grade. On average, KinderCare kindergartners score nearly two months ahead of national expectations.

Throughout the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics has emphasized the vital importance of in-person educational programs for a child’s development and well-being. While the pandemic has impacted children of all ages, the data show that KinderCare’s quality educational programs enhance young children’s learning and social development.

“KinderCare is proud of its record in providing high-quality curriculum programs combined with a safe, nurturing environment,” Dr. Yalow said. “We understand that parents need to know their children receive all the benefits of a high-quality early childhood education while also feeling assured of their health and safety.”

About the assessments

KinderCare used the BRIGANCE® developmental screen to see how children are meeting developmental milestones for physical development, language development, academic/cognitive development, social-emotional development and self-help skills. The BRIGANCE Early Childhood Screens III is an age-normed standardized developmental screening tool that is used nationwide to assess children who range in age from six weeks to seven years old. It was used in fall 2020 and spring 2021 with more than 13,500 students from 373 KinderCare Education centers and sites.

TerraNova® Third Edition, a standardized assessment to measure reading and math skills in kindergarteners, is used in all KinderCare private kindergarten classrooms each spring to measure early literacy and math skills and assess readiness for first grade. In Spring 2021, approximately 1,300 students from 145 KinderCare private kindergarten programs were assessed.

