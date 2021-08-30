Parx and the Pittsburgh Steelers: Two of Pennsylvania’s Best Teams Are Now on the Same Team!

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a marriage of two world-class organizations, Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, owner of Parx Interactive®, one of the leading mobile casino and entertainment companies in Pennsylvania, is proud to announce a multi-year partnership agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pennsylvania's most successful professional sports team. Parx, Pennsylvania's top-class mobile online gambling products, is now a proud online casino partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The partnership will feature integrated marketing targeted to Steelers fans, who are known to be one of the most loyal and passionate fan bases in all of sports. The multi-faceted partnership includes a season-long promotion, called “The Ultimate Steelers Fan,” where a fan can win the grand prize of an all-expenses paid trip for two, for each away game of the 2022 season. This promotion will be supported through various digital, social, and other media channels.

"Steelers fans are passionate and their love of the game is legendary," said Matthew Cullen, Senior Vice President of Parx iGaming and Sports at Parx Interactive, "We look forward to tapping into that passion and providing Steelers Nation with an outstanding entertainment experience in all forms of iGaming."

The deal brings together the NFL's fifth-oldest franchise and online casino gaming, a popular new trend in Pennsylvania wagering. Pittsburgh Steelers fans will be the big winners, not just on game day but every day. They will have the thrills of mobile first casino products at their fingertips and can play anywhere in Pennsylvania on a phone, tablet, or personal computer.

“We’re excited to bring Parx Interactive® into the fold as a proud online casino partner,” said Steelers Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Ryan Huzjak. “We think Steelers fans will enjoy the Parx Interactive® platform and the opportunity to compete for unique Steelers prizes and experiences.”

As a proud partner, Parx Interactive® will have full use of team logos in communications across marketing, products, social media, and digital properties to be seen by fans and residents in the state of Pennsylvania.

ABOUT PARX INTERACTIVE®

Parx Interactive® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment and features retail sports betting with a $10M, 7,500 square foot world-class sportsbook at Parx Casino. Parx Interactive operates best in class iGaming and online and mobile first entertainment products in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and is recently launched products in Michigan. For more information on Parx Interactive®, visit www.parxcasino.com

ABOUT THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS

The fifth-oldest franchise in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were founded on July 8, 1933, by Arthur Joseph Rooney. Pittsburgh is among the most successful franchises in League history. The Steelers have won six Super Bowl titles, tied for the most in the NFL, and appeared in eight overall. Pittsburgh has also participated in 16 conference title games and hosted 11 – both, of which, are the most of any franchise in the League. The Steelers have had 31 former players, coaches or contributors inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.