Tractor Supply Aids Tennesseans After Historic Flooding

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is supporting its employees, families and neighbors as Humphreys, Hickman, Houston and Dickson Counties recover in the aftermath of the devastating flooding that hit Tennessee on Aug. 21.

The Tennessee-based retailer donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross of Tennessee to assist relief efforts for those impacted by the storm. In addition, Tractor Supply has donated a $5,000 gift card to the Waverly Animal Shelter. In the aftermath of the historic flooding, the local animal shelter has taken in dozens of displaced animals and is in desperate need of supplies and foster homes.

“Right after the storm ravaged this area, Tractor Supply sprang into action,” said Frank Remillard, District Manager for Tractor Supply. “Now more than ever we need to be here to support the community we call home. Our company and our Team Members are dedicated to do whatever we can to help get our friends and neighbors through this tough time.”

The Company mobilized resources and vendor support to provide gift cards and more than 38,000 water bottles to community organizations. The store gift cards can be used for pet and animal products like food, feed and beds, or other necessary supplies for repairs such as tools, stock tanks, extension cords, gloves and more.

“When disaster strikes, Tractor Supply is dedicated to helping our communities,” added Remillard. “Our thoughts continue to be with those affected, and we hope our support will aid in the community’s recovery.”

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets, and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands, and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/tennessee or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN.