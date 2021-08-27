AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Jupiter Insurance Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Jupiter Insurance Limited (Jupiter) (Guernsey), a captive of BP p.l.c. (BP), an integrated global energy company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Jupiter’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Jupiter’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its strongest risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). A partially offsetting rating factor is the captive’s high underwriting limits provided to a number of different locations and facilities, as well as its concentrated investment portfolio, which predominantly consists of financial instruments linked to BP. AM Best expects Jupiter’s BCAR scores to remain comfortably in excess of the minimum required for the strongest assessment, supported by solid capital buffers, with shareholders’ equity of USD 6.5 billion at year-end 2020 supporting the captive’s high maximum line size of USD 1.5 billion. Jupiter does not purchase any outward reinsurance cover. Investments are highly concentrated, with 99% accounted for by discount loan notes issued by BP International Limited, with durations of one month to a year and guaranteed by BP. Consequently, AM Best considers Jupiter’s investments to be linked closely to BP’s credit profile.

The captive has reported strong operating results over the past five years, mainly driven by strong underwriting profits in the absence of large losses. However, lower insured values due to BP’s divestments, lower oil prices and soft market conditions have put significant downward pressure on Jupiter’s premium income in recent years.

Jupiter’s business profile assessment reflects its key role in BP’s overall risk management framework, as its principal captive. Jupiter’s underwritten risks consist largely of offshore and onshore property and business interruption cover. The captive allows BP to optimize its insurance protection in terms of scope and cost. In addition, Jupiter provides reinsurance to its sister company, Saturn Insurance Inc.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.