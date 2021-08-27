Vesper Finance Joins DeFi Pulse Index (DPI)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vesper Finance announced today that its native token, VSP, will be added to the DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) upon its next rebalance in early September.

DeFi Pulse is a leading go-to resource and community for the decentralized finance ecosystem. The flagship DeFi Pulse product is a leaderboard for top DeFi protocols, where Vesper is already included as one of the largest in the "Asset" category. The DPI is a market basket of top DeFi protocol tokens, allowing cryptocurrency users exposure to DeFi.

Vesper is a DeFi platform that offers a suite of yield-generating products dedicated to making DeFi easier-to-use for institutions and individuals alike. The VSP token incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users can receive VSP through pool participation and involvement in Vesper's continuous improvement.

“VSP’s addition to the DeFi Pulse Index reflects the strength of the Vesper ecosystem and delivers a new inroad for individuals interested in gaining indirect exposure to a DeFi platform rooted in ease-of-use and professionalism,” said Jordan Kruger, co-founder of Vesper Finance.

"DeFi Pulse is dedicated to delivering the standard in aggregating and presenting the data that our nascent industry needs in order to grow, thrive, and meet its aspirations. The addition of Vesper Finance to our index reflects the role it continues to play in the DeFi ecosystem alongside the other leading protocols that we track," said Etienne Royole, CEO at DeFi Pulse.

About Vesper Finance

Vesper Finance is a DeFi ecosystem and growth engine for crypto assets, providing a suite of yield-generating products focused on accessibility, optimization, and longevity. Vesper is dedicated to creating and supporting the conditions for DeFi’s expansion and success, to the benefit of all participants. Learn more about Vesper at www.vesper.finance and follow on Medium, Twitter, Telegram, and Discord.