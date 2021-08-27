MONAT Global Parent Company Recognized as One of America’s Top Personal Companies by Happi

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp’s (MONAT) parent company, Alcora, has been recognized by Happi as one of the top 50 most resilient beauty, home care and personal care companies in the United States.

MONAT experienced key growth over the past year by providing quality and natural products and promoting a culture of diversity and excellence. The Miami-based global brand attributes its growth to the company’s effective products, its VIP (loyal) customers, and the commitment and entrepreneurship mindset of its hundreds of thousands of passionate independent Market Partners in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland and Poland.

“We are so proud that MONAT and Alcora are recognized on the list of Happi’s top 50 most resilient home and personal care companies,” said Ray Urdaneta, Co-Founder and CEO, MONAT Global. “No one could have guessed the unprecedented challenges everyone would face during the past year. I’m so grateful to our team, our Market Partners and our customers for rising to the occasion and making this achievement possible.”

Complete results of Happi’s top 50 companies, including company profiles and each companies’ new products, can be found at www.happi.com/contents/list_top-companies-report.

“Our spot on Happi’s Top 50 Companies for 2021 has allowed us to exemplify great resilience,” said Stuart MacMillan, President, MONAT Global. “From a global pandemic to economic instability, the ranking on the 2021 list demonstrates how we were able to continue creating success through challenging times.”

Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty company, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish, Polish, Spanish and Lithuanian markets.

Availability: www.monatglobal.com

About Inc. Media

Happi is the leading media company covering the global personal care, household and industrial and institutional cleaning market. For more than 50 years, Happi has provided in-depth analysis of this nearly $700 billion (retail) market for our 30,000 subscribers around the world. Happi’s coverage of the global household and personal products industry is the best in the business. Happi’s editors, correspondents and technical writers have delivered the news needed to succeed in today’s fast-paced times. To learn more, visit Happi’s website: https://www.happi.com/

#MONATGlobal

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial

Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial