The Bay and SPACE NK Transform the Beauty Experience for Canadians with New Long-Term Strategic Partnership

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Bay and SPACE NK, a global leader in multi-brand prestige beauty and apothecary goods, announced a strategic partnership that will transform the beauty experience for Canadians, through SPACE NK at The Bay. The “shop-in-shop” concept will offer an exemplary assortment of some of the most covetable indy and premium brands on thebay.com and at flagship stores in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. As well, 25 Hudson’s Bay stores across the country will carry a select line of hair care products from brands such as R+co, Virtue, Christophe Robin and Philip B. The luxurious omnichannel journey begins online and through the Hudson’s Bay App on August 27 and early October in participating stores.

“This is a beauty game-changer for the Canadian consumer. With a digital-first approach, SPACE NK brings innovative and sought-after brands to The Bay. Customers will discover an array of skincare, makeup, haircare and lifestyle products,” says Jo Osborne, SVP Beauty at The Bay. “This transformative partnership reflects how we are innovating and expanding our beauty experience, for every Canadian, at every stage in their beauty journey.”

Noah Rosenblatt, SPACE NK’s President, North America continues, “Our ability to act as the “curator” of some of the world’s most desired beauty brands uniquely places us to support the beauty businesses of our retail partners. The Bay’s customer profile and presence in the market make them the perfect partner to expand our department store business in Canada.”

The Bay and SPACE NK together curated the experience to span skincare, haircare, and makeup. The assortment will launch with 17 brands never carried before at The Bay, including Sunday Riley, Aesop, Tata Harper, Chantecaille and Boy Smells, with plans to scale the partnership to include more brands in the coming months. Discovery will be at the core of this experience on thebay.com and will reflect the look and elevated feel that SPACE NK is known for.

With Hudson’s Bay Reward Points earned on every purchase, coupled with a free gift with purchase on qualifying orders of $150 or more (before taxes) while supplies last, Canadians can benefit from exclusive rewards when they shop the SPACE NK collection of brands at The Bay.

ABOUT THE BAY AND HUDSON’S BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay and Hudson’s Bay help Canadians live their best style of life. As one of the country’s most iconic brands, Hudson’s Bay operates 86 full-line locations and The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace -- the 6th largest e-commerce business in Canada. The Bay and Hudson’s Bay have established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment including fashion, designer, home, beauty, food concepts and more. The Hudson’s Bay Rewards program is ranked second in department store loyalty programs in Canada.

The Bay and Hudson’s Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America’s oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

ABOUT SPACE NK

The go-to destination for worldwide beauty discovery, SPACE NK started out as a single store in Covent Garden over 25 years ago. We can now be found in 75 locations across the UK and Ireland, as well as online at spacenk.com. In our stores and on our website, you will find a finely-honed edit of the most innovative products in the beauty world, including super-charged skincare, cutting-edge cosmetics, and game-changing gadgets.