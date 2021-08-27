LV BET Sportsbook Forges Sponsorship Deal With West Bromwich Albion FC

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sportsbook and online casino operator LV BET has struck a new partnership with EFL Championship football side West Bromwich Albion for the 21/22 season, with sights set on supporting ‘The Baggies’ as they battle to regain their Premier League status.

With extensive digital and matchday coverage rights secured as part of the deal, LV BET will use a ‘fans-first’ strategy to keep the Baggies faithful and engaged with edge-of-the-seat action throughout the season.

As part of the sponsorship deal, LV BET will also run an exciting weekly competition with fan-favourite prizes including matchday experiences and team merchandise up for grabs.

While keeping fans at the heart of the club experience and brand-building remain key objectives, LV BET will actively encourage a responsible approach to safer gambling. The company aims to promote responsible gambling throughout its communications while delivering unique, compelling content for fans accessed directly from the players themselves.

Marcin Jablonski, CCO of LV BET, welcomed the collaboration, saying: “Partnering with a storied club like West Bromwich Albion presents us with a unique opportunity. This is a club with a deep-rooted and highly committed fanbase. We’re genuinely enthused by the prospect of connecting with those fans, maximising our partnership rights and taking our brand presence to new heights in the UK.”

Simon King, Commercial Director at West Bromwich Albion commented: “LV BET have demonstrated a history of sponsorship in football to date but have yet to partner with a UK Club. We’re delighted that we were able to showcase the Albion as being the perfect candidate to meet this requirement.

We understand how important it is to ensure we promote responsible gambling and we’re happy that our new partner shares this value. As well as this, we’ll also be working hard to ensure our supporters benefit from this relationship through the release of unique content and special prizes to be won throughout the season.”

LV BET’s deal with the Midlands club, which resides at England's league football ground, is not its first UK sponsorship. The operator is currently enjoying a second season as the official betting partner of England’s Vanarama National League. It also signed ex-Liverpool star Jason McAteer at the kick-off of this year’s Euros who will continue to provide engaging content throughout the coming season.

Additionally, LV BET is highly active across Europe, including in Poland where the bookmaker is the main sponsor of Wisla Krakow FC and Slask Wroclaw FC. It has previously sponsored the German national ice hockey team and Deutche Hokey Liga as well as the European Volleyball Championship, EuroVolley Poland in 2017.

Malta-registered LV BET, operating under EU law, offers a broad selection of pre-event and in-play sports betting markets via its world-class sportsbook.

About LV BET:

LV BET is an established brand in the iGaming field based in Malta and offices across Europe. It offers a fresh perspective on the industry along with a customer-oriented approach to business. Its first and most important rule is: our customers are the heart of the whole LV BET company. That is why LV BET puts its clients first and always delivers the most reliable customer service. https://sports.lvbet.com/en/