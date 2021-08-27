Neustar reaches call authentication services agreement with Prove

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neustar, Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, announced today that the company and its subsidiary, TRUSTID, have entered into a call authentication services agreement with Prove, Inc.

On December 1, 2020, Neustar and TRUSTID filed a lawsuit against Prove in Federal Court alleging patent infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 8,238,532; 9,001,985; 9,762,728; 9,871,913; 10,547,739; and 10,693,840, which are related to call authentication services. Prove moved to dismiss on the ground that Neustar’s caller identification patents were directed to unpatentable subject matter, which the Court denied on April 29, 2021. As part of the call authentication services agreement, Neustar and TRUSTID have agreed to withdraw the lawsuit.

“We are very pleased to enter into a call authentication services agreement with Prove. We believe the resulting agreement is a win-win for both companies and look forward to further growth and expansion of our industry leading pre-answer call authentication services,” stated Bob McKay, Senior Vice President Customer Identity and Risk Solution. Added Rodger Desai, Prove CEO and Founder, “Like Bob, I am also pleased to enter into this agreement to move forward working with TRUSTID on pre-answer call authentication services and to focus on the many growth opportunities for Prove.”

“We have built a strong patent portfolio that supports our industry leading pre-answer call authentication services offered through TRUSTID,” noted Kevin Hughes, Neustar General Counsel. “The present agreement further strengthens our commitment to enforce our patents, to protect our significant research and development investments in pre-answer call authentication services, and to help ensure marketplace integrity,”

For more information about Neustar and its inbound authentication solutions, visit risk.neustar.

About TRUSTID

Acquired by Neustar in January 2019, TRUSTID is a leading provider of caller authentication, identity, and risk solutions. TRUSTID works with financial institutions and other enterprises to authenticate callers using a caller’s phone as an ownership-based authentication token that puts trusted callers into the fast lane, before their calls are even answered, while assessing the risk of others. TRUSTID’s inbound caller engagement solutions, along with Neustar’s market-leading outbound phone-centric risk solutions, help clients reduce contact center operating costs, improve the customer experience, and increase the efficiency of fraud-fighting efforts.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk, communications, and security that responsibly connect data on people, devices, and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar.