Lomiko Retains Hemmera for Environmental Base-line Studies and Bridge © for Community Consultation Meetings on La Loutre Graphite Project

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (Lomiko or the “Company”) announces that it has engaged Hemmera, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ausenco, Engineering Canada Inc. a leading Canadian environmental consultancy.

“Lomiko is focused on investigating the best methods of handling mineralized and non-mineralized material for the duration of the project and remediation of the area as quickly as possible.” Stated A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals Inc.

Environmental Baseline Studies

Lomiko Metals decided early on to explore as many layout alternatives as possible in order to reduce environmental impacts, upstream of the impact assessment process for the La Loutre Graphite Project (“Project”). In fact, during its Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) study, which is typically economic in nature, the internal team made an early decision to reduce the project's footprint to a minimum and reduce encroachment upon local wetlands and lakes. Several different alternatives were evaluated. Very early on during the concept studies, Lomiko decided to evaluate environmentally friendly options for tailings, in order to avoid the creation of traditional tailings disposal areas which comprise impoundment of tailings and water. This approach led to the choice of co-disposal of tailings with mine waste rock, , even though it is a higher-cost option for tailings disposal. By making early, well thought out and proactive decisions, the Project is seeking to minimise its environmental footprint and, wherever possible, avoiding contact with water, rather than simply implementing mitigation solutions.

With this approach in mind, Lomiko Metals has retained Hemmera to begin baseline studies of the surrounding area of the La Loutre Project, as of August 2021. These studies will make it possible to properly understand and document the environment of the area. The baseline studies will start with the characterization of wetlands, the characterization of fish habitat, hydrology, and surface water quality. These studies will progress through to next year, to provide the required information for the next project study phases as well as the environmental impact study, focussing on minimizing and compensating for any potential environmental impacts. The methodology used is in full compliance with all provincial and federal regulations.

Community Consultation

On August 20, 2021, Lomiko announced that Bridge© would be hired to facilitate community consultation. Opportunities for community participation are currently planned for the end of September 2021. These meetings will provide the opportunity to everyone concerned to learn more about the various stages of the Project, as well as the purpose of the current baseline studies. The community will be able to get involved by viewing the project presentation, asking questions after the presentation or more casually whilst mingling, and learn more about the opportunities created by the Project as well as the economic, social, and environmental benefits for all stakeholders in the area.

