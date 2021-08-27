Sustainable Shoe + Apparel Brand Allbirds Opens New Store at Atlanta’s Ponce City Market

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allbirds, a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation that believes in making shoes and apparel in a better way, has opened a new retail store and community center at Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. It is the brand’s first store in the Atlanta area and 30th globally, with locations across North America, Asia, and Europe.

The new 3,000 square foot space speaks to the brand’s sustainable focus, which has driven its development and use of natural materials in replacement of petroleum-based synthetic fibres. Displays around the shop call attention to the Merino Wool, Sugarcane, Tree, and other materials that Allbirds’s products are made of. The design of the store itself also evokes the natural world, with custom wood try-on chairs and displays, and uniquely shaped mirrors. Customers can see the carbon footprint of each product clearly displayed – a first for the fashion and footwear industry, and a hallmark of Allbirds’s approach to sustainability.

The new location includes nods to the local Atlanta community:

Rabbiteye Blueberry shoe laces

Handmade laser engraved Georgia Peach pins

Photography featuring local members of Allbirds’s Allgood Collective

The store is located at 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE at Ponce City Market and is open on Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

About Allbirds

Allbirds believes in making better things in a better way. As a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation, the Environment is a key business stakeholder. Since inception, the brand has been laser focused on combating the proliferation of petroleum-based materials in apparel and footwear. Allbirds’s story began with superfine New Zealand Merino Wool, and has since evolved to include a Eucalyptus Tree fiber knit fabric and a Sugarcane-based EVA foam (SweetFoam). In 2019, Allbirds became 100% carbon neutral through a self-imposed Carbon Tax, and in 2020, the brand began labeling all products with a Carbon Footprint. Allbirds firmly believes that business can accelerate a shift away from high-polluting practices, and help protect the planet for future generations.