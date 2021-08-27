Manscaped™ and 49ers Kick Off 2021-2022 NFL Season with a Must-See Marketing Activation

With original campaign taglines like: “Keep it clean out there”; “Holding. The wrong trimmer”; “Offensive patch interference”; “Too many hairs on the field”; and “Delay of groom”, men will think twice about their grooming and hygiene habits.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s quite a sight to see. Manscaped™, the global grooming company and leading men’s lifestyle brand, and the world-renowned San Francisco 49ers have been working on something special during the off-season. The two inherently bold brands leveled up their multi-year marketing partnership with a wildly innovative installation at Levi’s Stadium, the acclaimed home of the Niners and a venue that is welcoming back guests this NFL season. As the “Official Below-the-Waist Grooming Partner” of the football champs, Manscaped couldn’t have picked a better spot for an advertising overhaul than in the stadium’s many restrooms - the domain of hygiene and personal care.

“Our team can’t wait to debut our latest advertising campaign at Levi’s Stadium. We’re fortunate to have such a remarkable partner that embraces the effectively entertaining brand messaging behind our marketing plays,” said Joey Kovac, VP of Marketing at Manscaped. “While we execute out-of-home installations often, the restroom rebrand at Levi’s Stadium in partnership with the 49ers is on another level. What a phenomenal place to showcase our creative team’s visual representation of our brand mission, aesthetic, and this cherished partnership.”

“Our relationship with Manscaped thrives because we both appreciate creative marketing and branding,” said 49ers Chief Marketing Officer, Alex Chang. “We are excited about our latest activation with Manscaped, which is a fun expression of their unique brand. We're appreciative of them and all of our partners who are committed to enhancing the Faithful's experience both inside and outside of Levi's Stadium."

In an effort to uniquely showcase the lifestyle brand’s ethos and promote good male hygiene, Manscaped’s unmatched creative talent designed a takeover of attention-grabbing and perfectly comedic signage that is now displayed in several men’s restrooms throughout Levi’s Stadium. A series of wall posters are positioned above over 250 urinals, as well as large scale wall signage at the entrance and exit of the restrooms’ interiors. The concept of these collective 265 designs? An enthusiastic and seemingly stern football referee calling out an important area of concern: grooming violations. Text overlays of original catchphrases accompany the captivating stills; think: “Holding. The wrong trimmer.”; “Offensive patch interference.”; “Too many hairs on the field.”; and “Delay of groom.”

The intersection of 49ers football and Manscaped’s brand values, captured seamlessly in this in-stadium activation, will be available for viewing pleasure beginning on Sunday, August 29th at the 49ers’ final preseason game. Battling Bay Area transplants, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Niners will welcome a swarm of local football fanatics eager to take in the fight on the field and long-awaited gameday environment. “As always, we aim to enhance the fan experience and are excited to see their reception of the display at Levi’s Stadium,” Joey concluded.

About The San Francisco 49ers:

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has seven conference championships and 20 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco more than 75 years ago. Please visit www.49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

About Manscaped™:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based Manscaped™ is the leading men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over two million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories that are intelligently designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. Manscaped offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, Switzerland, Singapore, and South Africa. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target, Best Buy, and Macy’s stores throughout the U.S. and Hairhouse locations in Australia. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.